Smoke and Mirrors actress Amina Jack recently obtained her qualification from the University of Kwa-Zulu Natal

The former Isibaya star now holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Sciences, and she expressed relief on social media

The 23-year-old star encouraged her followers to pursue their dreams no matter how long it takes them

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

South African actress Amina Jack has announced that she qualifies for the University of KwaZulu-Natal. The star took to her social media accounts to share this fantastic news.

Actress Amina Jack holds a degree from the University of Kwa-Zulu Natal. Image: @amina_jack

Source: Instagram

Amina Jack bags a degree

Smoke and Mirrors star Amina Jack recently earned her qualification from UKZN, holding a Bachelor's in Social Sciences.

The former Isibaya star, who played Thokozani Zungu, has expressed her relief on social media after this massive achievement.

On her Instagram page, the 23-year-old star encouraged her followers to pursue their dreams, regardless of the time it takes.

"Finally! I am so relieved. Be stubborn with your dreams no matter how long it takes. If you want a degree, go bag it no matter how long it takes."

The actress has since deleted her post on Instagram.

Amina shares her baptism journey

The star, whose career is on an upward trajectory, recently documented her spiritual journey. Amina Jack shared a video from her baptism ceremony in 2023 and explained what that proud moment meant to her.

"The first time I accepted Jesus Christ was in a class back in 2012. On Sunday 11/06/23 I got baptized in water. This is a public declaration of my faith in the one who Saved me. The Sovereign King of kings. I am so grateful for the sacrifice on that cross."

ProVerb bags degree dedicates qualification to parents

In a previous report from Briefly News, radio personality ProVerb recently obtained a Bachelor of Business Management Degree from the Regenesys Business School.

The radio presenter dedicated his qualification to his parents and remembered his late mother. Accompanied by his father, ProVerb fetched his distinctions and expressed his desire to continue making his parents proud.

He expressed his commitment to continue making his late mother proud.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News