Miseducation star Diolan Govender was the centre of attention during his graduation ceremony recently

The former YoTV presenter gave an incredibly vivacious walk as he collected his BA General in Media Studies and Anthropology

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Govender gave insights about the moment he went viral on social media and how he managed to juggle being in the entertainment industry while studying

Media personality Diolan Govender's graduation walk went viral on TikTok. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

All eyes were on TV star Diolan Govender, who did a vibrant walk during his graduation ceremony. Govender gained popularity for his role as Shaan on Netflix's Miseducation. In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Diolan spoke about the importance of entertainers getting a tertiary education, his viral graduation content on TikTok, and what his future looks like.

Diolan Govender graduates from Wits University

The former YoTV presenter obtained a BA General in Media Studies and Anthropology from the University of Witwatersrand. At the same time, Diolan Govender juggled being an honours student currently and working a full-time marketing role, all while being a superb entertainer.

It's not easy wearing that many hats and Diolan Govender spoke to Briefly News about how he managed it all.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"This year, I made a conscious decision to focus on achieving balance in my life. Juggling an honours degree in media studies, a full-time marketing role and involvement in the entertainment industry has been an exhilarating whirlwind, but it's definitely been a challenge to find a balance.

"What keeps me grounded is gratitude. When things feel overwhelming, I take a moment to appreciate how far I’ve come. Focusing on what I'm thankful for helps me navigate the chaos and remain inspired."

Diolan's high-spirited stroll goes viral

During the graduation ceremony, the crowd roared as Diolan's name was mentioned. As soon as he stepped on the stage, Diolan put on a show. The moment was captured on his TikTok page and was viewed more than 590.5K times.

A follower @hannamom19 said:

"If proud was a person, it would have been you, girlll! You ate, congratulations."

Another admirer @jhannvi said:

"’I watched it more than 6 times, the sass.’’

Speaking about that moment, Diolan said he knew his content would be a killer, but he never expected it to reach that level.

"Right before I walked across the stage, I was reminded that four years of late nights, early mornings, and sheer grit condensed into those 15 seconds.

"As I took my first step on that stage, I felt liberated. It was one of those ‘I did it!’ moments. I felt a deep sense of gratitude to my academic advisors, friends, family, parents and my partner, who were my constant cheerleaders throughout this journey."

Diolan's confidence, as demonstrated on that stage, has allowed him to fully immerse himself in the entertainment world, making the necessary connections and being a force.

How important is it for entertainers to obtain qualifications?

Diolan believes that education can open many doors for entertainers, equipping them with the necessary skills to advance their creativity. Additionally, it can allow them to explore various avenues without any restrictions.

Diolan was inducted into the Golden Key Society during his undergraduate studies and awarded the Anthropology Excellence Award.

"This is a recognition of academic excellence. I was honoured to receive the award for two consecutive years for my undergraduate degree. It served as a reminder that when you put your heart and soul into something, the results can be truly rewarding."

What's next for Diolan Govender?

After cementing his name as a talented actor, Diolan said he would not mind testing the waters and possibly playing unconventional characters.

"I’m a firm believer in living in the present while looking to the future with optimism. While I’m incredibly proud of what I’ve achieved, I’m yet to reach my prime as an actor and media personality.

"Knowing that I’m at the very beginning of my journey in entertainment brings me a great deal of excitement. I would certainly like to play more characters similar to my previous roles, but I would also like to play out-of-the-box characters.

"In fact, playing a straight male would be a fascinating challenge."

He continued:

"Beyond acting, the world of presenting still calls my name. I thrive on a red carpet, in the studio or on the field as a presenter, and I’m optimistic that the near future holds exciting opportunities in both television and radio."

Diolan Govender firmly believes education is the tool creatives should equip themselves with. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Thato Dithebe graduates from Wits University

In a previous report from Briefly News, Championships actor Thato Dithebe obtained a Bachelor of Science in Engineering degree.

The former House of Zwide star attended the University of Witwatersrand and is now a qualified engineer. The TV presenter received congratulatory messages from people, and some of his colleagues lauded him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News