Former YoTV presenter Diolan Govender has bagged his first-ever acting gig on Netflix's Miseducation

The talented and bubbly personality plays the role of Shaan, a charismatic individual who is a complete contrast to Diolan in real life

In a Briefly News exclusive, Diolan lifted the lid on Shaan and how it feels to be in a production that is streaming in 190 countries

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Diolan Govender is coming for it all. The presenter has broadened his horizons and continues to do so as he added acting to his resume.

Diolan Govender is thankful for his gig at YoTV, as it allowed him to take one giant leap into the industry. Image: @diolangovender

Source: Instagram

Diolan bags his first-ever acting gig

The former YoTV presenter, Diolan Govender is part of the amazing cast of Netflix's Miseducation. The talented and bubbly personality plays the role of Shaan, a charismatic individual who, according to Diolan, is a complete contrast to him in real life.

He exclusively spoke to Briefly News and talked in detail about his character.

"I play Shaan in Netflix’s new series, Miseducation, now streaming in 190 countries. Shaan is quite an interesting character because I see so many layers to him that aren’t necessarily shown in the show. While he is a charismatic individual, he’s definitely always keen to tickle his mischievous side, no matter how inconsiderate it may be to others (as seen in this season) - in fact, he’s quite the je*k.

"Tapping into Shaan wasn’t difficult per se, but it did take time to work on the physicality of the character as his demeanour is certainly on the masculine side, which completely contrasts with me in real life".

How YoTV helped get Diolan a foot in the door

The presenter was on Mzansi's most iconic TV series YoTV, for two years. Diolan said the start assisted him immensely as he got shown the ropes.

"Having my start on the most iconic youth show on the African continent prepared me for my future endeavours in every way possible. From honing in on my craft, polishing up my set etiquette and furthering my knowledge on professionalism in this industry, working on YOtv taught me the ropes of what it takes to be a professional in entertainment. While I have so much left to learn, I’m deeply grateful to my family over at Urban Brew for providing me with this knowledge during my time on the show."

What's next for Diolan, actor spills the tea

Diolan is also a student at Wits University, where he is doing an undergraduate degree. In addition to that, he is also a public relations coordinator. The sky is the limit for Diolan, who is looking to shift his energy she he can focus on his acting skills.

"I’m ready to take the next step in my career in entertainment. I’m certainly shifting my energy to polishing up my craft as a presenter to open up more opportunities in broadcasting once again."

Diolan also has a growing YouTube platform called Diolan's Diary, "which showcases my personality authentically."

Miseducation is currently available to stream in 190 countries and has captured the attention of audiences for its refreshing and youthful storyline.

Thando Thabethe's adventurous role on Netflix's My Dad the Bounty Hunter

In a previous report from Briefly News, Thando Thabethe bagged a new role on the Netflix series My Dad the Bounty Hunter.

Seeing that this was her first time ever in an animation and international project, she said the role was both adventurous and fun.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News