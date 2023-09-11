Thando Thabethe landed herself a new role on the Netflix series My Dad the Bounty Hunter

This was the media personality's very first time featuring in animation and international project, and she said the role was both adventurous and fun

The series was on Netflix TV's top 10 list in 39 countries across the globe when it premiered

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Media personality Thando Thabethe shared that her role on the Netflix series 'My Dad the Bounty Hunter' was adventurous and fun. Image: @thando_thabethe

Source: Instagram

The sizzling Thando Thabethe keeps on shining and climbing the ladder. The 947 radio host recently opened up about her new role in a Netflix series.

Thando Thabethe stars as Adja in a Netflix series

Media personality Thando Thabethe bagged herself a new role for the first time in her acting career.

In the second season of My Dad the Bounty Hunter, she landed a role in the international animation series.

The Housekeepers actress stars as Adja in the show.

According to TimesLIVE, Thando said this was adventurous and fun for her. The series was also on the Netflix top 10 list across 39 countries globally.

Thando said:

"Storytelling is my passion, and I am so happy to have unlocked a first for myself. This role was both adventurous and fun, and I hope that is the same emotion the audience gets when watching the series."

Thando mentioned that saying she is excited and grateful would be an understatement for her. The star shared that being part of international audience-produced shows has helped her globally.

"We’re finding ourselves working in spaces and with people we otherwise wouldn’t imagine ourselves working in."

The Netflix sci-fi series is also featured amongst the top 10 TV programmes in Mzansi.

Thando nominated for 2 SAFTA categories

Thando Thabethe was nominated twice this year for the SAFTAs. The How To Ruin Christmas actress shared the good news on her Instagram page.

She is nominated for Best Actress in a TV Drama for season three of Housekeepers and Best Actress in a TV Comedy for season three of How To Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower.

Thando captioned the stunning snapshots of her at the SAFTAs Nominee Announcement:

"A beautiful day with @saftassa @netflixsa and a 2 x SAFTA Nominee in a fun @ezokhetho dress #netflixsaftastoast."

See her post below:

Her fans and industry friends congratulated her on being nominated:

Xnombona wrote:

"Gorgeous CONGRATULATIONS again mama."

Gabisilet said:

"Well deserved nominee, you did a stellar job on H2RC."

Sthandile_n responded:

"Congratulations mama! Looking Gorgeous."

Salaminamosese replied:

"Congratulations."

Sbuhmsomi wrote:

"Congratulations once again!! Soooooo deserving."

Natz_4_u said:

"Stunning!! And Congratulations."

Thando accuses her ex-lover Lunga of harassment

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that 947 radio host Thando Thabethe accused her former lover, actor Lunga Shabalala, of harassment. Thando Thabethe has recently obtained an interim protection order against Lunga.

Thando detailed various concerning incidents in the court document, including a break-in at her residence and Shabalala's persistent presence in her life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News