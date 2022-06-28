Thando Thabethe is trending as the Housekeepers Season 3 finale makes a huge impact on the show's audience

Fans took to Twitter to express their love and thanks to Thabethe and the production team for the work that went into the last season of the show

Thando used this opportunity to go into detail about her character, Linda Ndlovu's backstage struggles, mentioning the nervousness she experienced while filming particular scenes

Thando Thabethe was praised on social media for her outstanding performance as Linda Ndlovu in the Season 3 finale (episode 13) of Mzansi Magic's intriguing series, Housekeepers.

Thando Thabethe's name is trending after an amazing performance in the 'Housekeepers' Season 3 finale. Image: @thando_thabethe/ Instagram and Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for BET

Thabethe portrayed Linda Ndlovu, an undercover agent who ends up working as a housekeeper to save her brother Mtho and seek justice for her mother.

Portia Gumede, one of the show's writers, and the actress' followers expressed their admiration for her work. Gumede revealed that Thabethe was eager to get her script for the specific episode for which she was receiving praise and begin preparing. Portia tweeted:

The praise did not go unnoticed by the actress, who used the chance to open up about her character on the show. She admitted that she had to appear in multiple auditions for the part.

She added that some of the scenes were intense and had made her anxious. She needed the show's writers to 'hold her hand' as her nervousness worsened.

"The work we do required us to dig DEEP!!! & to have an incredible, crew & cast that walk the journey with you has been the greatest blessing of doing this show. I’ve had the opportunity to play along industry greats, to learn, to grow," Thabethe shared in a Twitter post.

The show's viewers showered Thando and the production team with praises for their excellent job in Season 3.

@Fortune__R said:

"#HouseKeepersMzansi Thando Thabethe is such a good storyteller. Job well done."

@HelviaZwane added:

"An amazing performance by @Thando_Thabethe and the rest of the cast. Another thrilling season! Thank you for always giving us your all Thando. #HouseKeepersMzansi"

How to Ruin Christmas makes a return, Season 3 titled ‘The Baby Shower’ already in production

Briefly News previously that Netflix announced that Season 3 of the romantic comedy is already in production.

Rami Chuene, Thando Thabethe and Desmond Dube, among other original cast members, are all making a return. The returning cast is expected to be joined by Denise Zimba as Zama, a slay queen who brings more chaos to the baby shower.

Netflix took to Instagram to share a hilarious teaser of the upcoming season and viewers of the hilarious show took to Netflix's comment section, saying they can't wait to stream it.

Source: Briefly News