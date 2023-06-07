Thando Thabethe obtained an interim protection order against ex-boyfriend Lunga Shabalala, citing harassment and unusual behaviour

The concerning incidents included a break-in at Thabethe's residence and Shabalala's persistent presence in her life.

Thabethe expressed discomfort with his monitoring of her movements and concerns about potential disputes regarding an upcoming TV show

According to City Press, Thabethe detailed various concerning incidents in the court document, including a break-in at her residence and Shabalala's persistent presence in her life.

She expressed her discomfort with his monitoring of her movements and disparaging remarks on social media.

Thabethe also voiced concerns about potential disputes regarding an upcoming television show. The protection order aims to ensure her safety and prevent further escalation of the situation.

@City_Press reported the story on Twitter in a tweet captioned:

"Thando Thabethe has painted a picture of a messy and dangerous break-up with her ex-boyfriend, Lunga Shabalala, who she accuses of strange behaviour and harassment since they called it quits on their glamorous relationship in October last year."

Mzansi was stunned by the news of Thabethe's alleged harassment

The news drew the attention of fans who rushed to the comments section:

@ThembaK85

"Lunga mustn't try to rob her happiness."

@ayanda_m04 said:

"Haibo. Nini manje?"

@ElihleNomalanga

"Woah."

@seleka10_tshepo said:

"Bro Rob Marawa will come to her rescue..."

