Kelly Rowland and Thando Thabethe have a beautiful friendship that is adored by many social media users

The pair served friendship goals when they had a quick heart-to-heart chat about balancing motherhood and a successful career

Speaking during a recent episode of Unstoppable Thabooty, Kelly said Thando can still have a beautiful family and continue doing what she does best

Kelly Rowland has been praised for being down-to-earth and relatable, despite being an international star. The former Destiny's Child star recently chatted to Thando Thabethe about having a baby while working.

Kelly Rowland and Thando Thabethe had a heartwarming conversation about motherhood. Image: @thando_thabethe

Source: Instagram

Kelly Rowland and Thando Thabethe get candid about motherhood and careers

Kelly Rowland is a South African by heart. The star who has been to the country several times has close relationships with some local celebrities including Bontle Modiselle and Thando Thabethe.

According to TimesLIVE, the Coffee singer appeared on the recent episode of Thando Thabethe's reality TV show, Unstoppable Thabooty.

A video shared by the radio and television presenter on her timeline shows that her relationship with Kelly Rowland is more than just work. Thando opened up to the US singer that she wishes to have a baby but doesn't know how to do it considering her life in the spotlight. She said:

"I feel like I'm postponing having a kid because when am I going to take care of the kid?"

Kelly responded by telling her that she will be a great mom and that she can find someone to help with the baby.

"You can definitely afford a nanny, my dear. That's the luxury of working your a** off. I worked up until four months if it was a show or acting gig. And you tell your production crew — you make it work."

Thando Thabethe's followers react to star's sweet moment with Kelly Rowland

Thando and Kelly's heartwarming conversation sparked conversations among Thando's followers. Peeps said the star would make a great mother if she decides to have a baby.

@nadianakai said:

"Lol! You’d be a great mom!!!!"

@kwa_mamkhize wrote:

"Love it for you T❤️❤️❤️"

@mpilo_22 added:

"I once dreamt of Thando a pregnant ey the things we dream of."

@nthabiseng.lekhalo noted:

"I did not see the last 2 episodes coz of load shedding …. I pray that there’s no load-shedding today "

@sasha_sitting commented:

"Imagine talking to “Kelly Rowland“ like if you get what I mean .. Kudos to you Thando ❤️"

