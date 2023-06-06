Rapper Kid X has penned a sweet letter to his wife, Duduzile Chili, in celebration of her 30th birthday

In the letter, he stated that he is blessed to have a selfless life partner who is also the mother of his 2-year-old daughter

Kid X and Dudzile got married in 2020, and they welcomed their daughter Zen in 2021

Kid X wrote a letter to his wife, Duduzile Chili on her 30th birthday. Image: @duduchili

Source: Instagram

Rapper Kid X is smitten with his wife, Duduzile Chili, and he let her know that in a sweet letter on Instagram.

Duduzile celebrated her 30th birthday recently and received love from her husband and other industry friends.

Kid X showers the mother of his child with sweet words on her birthday

TshisaLIVE reports that Kid X took to Instagram and said he is blessed to have a selfless wife as his life partner.

"On this day many many moons ago, the most beautiful girl was born. complete with a magical aura and a heart of gold that radiates far beyond what the eyes can see. A smile & a gaze that sets my world on fire till the end of time.

"A mama ka gal that repeatedly melts the heart of ubaba ka gal. Blessed to have a selfless being such as yourself as a life partner. May God continue to enrich you on your journey & unlock all the treasures he has placed in you. iDMD ye pantsula madoda. I love you. Happiest of Birthdays to you."

Duduzile received the letter with love however had some negative feelings about the second picture her husband used in the post.

"You’re HECTIC for the second slide. I Love you, baby. Thank you."

Friends of the couple wish the fashion and beauty content creator a happy birthday

Many of their industry friends took to Kid X's comments section and showed love to Duduzile Chili.

@zumakesmusic said:

"I keep telling people that everyone needs a Gemini in their lives! Happy birthday to her!!!"

@da_phutmaster said:

"Achiiii X .birthday things to mama ka gal."

@zingah_lotj said:

"More life to uMama kaZen, eMem ka mfwethu."

@khanya_greens said:

"Happy birthday gorgeous lady. Welcome to the third floor."

@dineomoeketsi commented:

"Belated birthday wishes, D. God bless your every move in your personal new year."

@luyandaduma said:

"Happy birthday gorgeous mama. I love you."

@mirah_aamirah said:

"Happy birthday."

What went down at Duduzile and Kid X's welcome of the bride ceremony

In April last year, Dudzile and Kid X had a welcome of the bride ceremony. The traditional affair was attended by many of their industry friends, including Moozlie, Nota's estranged wife, Berita and Kwesta's wife, Yolanda.

One of their friends, Nota, said the couple were destined to be together,

"The Mahlangu's welcomed their bride... watched these two grow together from their early courtship to getting married and starting a family. I must say I never doubted that you were made for one another. Here's to forever together. I love you Mr & Mrs. Mahlangu."

Kid X goes back to school to learn the business side of music

Briefly News previously reported that rapper Kid X decided to go back to school after the two record labels he was signed to stop operating.

The former Cashtime Records and RapLyfe signee saw it fitting to go back to school to study the business side of music.

He also stated that he wants to share his knowledge with other artists.

