Kid X opened up about why he decided to go back to school after two records he was affiliated with ended up disbanding

The former Raplyf Records and Cashtime member shared that he has committed himself to music after partnering with Revolution Media Academy

Kid X, who will graduate in June, also revealed that he wants to teach upcoming musicians about the business side of music in the future

Kid X has committed himself to music. The rapper opened up about going back to school to polish his craft.

The star shared that he wanted to learn more about the business side of the industry after being affiliated with two record labels in the past. Both RapLyf Records and Cashtime record label no longer exist.

Kid X is to graduate in June

TshisaLIVE reports that Kid X is set to graduate in June after partnering with Revolution Media Academy in Braamfontein. He said he felt like he needed to get a better understanding of the business itself because of what he has been through in his career.

He said he had to figure out how he could upscale himself after Cashtime and Raplyf Records ended up disbanding. Kid X further shared that he wants to get into things like teaching music because he has committed himself to music.

