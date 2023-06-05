The Wife actor Wiseman Mncube penned a heartfelt thank you letter to his wife and children after they spoiled him with gifts for his birthday

The proud father and husband said he is grateful to be in their lives, taking on the important role of being the head of the house

He thanked his supporters for also making his day extra special by showering him with kind words

'The Wife' actor Wiseman Mncube unboxed presents from his wife and children for his birthday.

Seasoned actor Wiseman Mncube penned a thank you letter to his wife and children after they spoiled him rotten on his birthday.

In the heartfelt letter, The Wife actor Wiseman said he is proud to be a loving father and husband in their lives.

Wiseman Mncube thanks his family for the presents on his birthday

TimseLIVE reported that Wiseman took to Instagram to reflect on his birthday. He said he was woken up with gifts from his tribe.

"This day it really hit me how lucky I am to be blessed with such a beautiful family who love appreciate honour value and respect me. I am grateful to be able to be the father and husband to you all.

"I was woken up to such Beautiful birthday gifts that filled my heart ❤️. A big thank you to the mastermind that is my wife and my beautiful tribe my kids, you are the best. And thank you to everyone for such beautiful wishes, may God bless you all."

Wiseman's supporters shocked that he is married

Many of the actor's supporters expressed shock after Wiseman Mncube mentioned and posted his wife.

Some did not even know that the actor was a married man.

@sinothile_27 said:

"He said wife. I'm not okay."

@yozah_yoza said:

"Wow are you married?"

@iambuhle_cebisa said:

"You are married. But okay ke Beautiful family and Happy belated."

@ngelengele_msimango said:

"Mncube how??? Happy Belated our husband."

@inseparablechili said:

"I am still at the point where he said he is married."

Wiseman Mncube gains more supporters after nailing his role on The Wife as Bonko Khoza's replacement

According to ZAlebs, when Bonko Khoza left the Showmax original series, The Wife, he was part of the casting team.

Together, they saw Wiseman Mncube as the perfect replacement for the role of Mqhele Zulu.

In awe over the good reception he received from viewers, Wiseman Mncube said he was overwhelmed by the love shown to him.

"Thank you so much for the love you have shown me. I will do my best to not let any of you down."

See his Instagram post:

Wiseman Mncube and fellow The Wife star Mondli Makhoba celebrate their brotherhood

Briefly News previously reported that Mondli Makhoba penned a loving note to his good friend Wiseman Mncube.

The two actors hustled together and forged a brotherhood during their early acting days. Mondli celebrated Wiseman in a social media post, wishing the star many more acting roles.

