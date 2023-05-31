South African gospel singer Dumi Mkokstad is grateful to God for giving him the role of leading his family as a father and husband

The proud father of two shared cute pictures of his children and wife Ziphozenkosi on his Instagram page alongside a lengthy caption

The said fatherhood is not only about getting married and having children, it's also about having a healthy relationship with God

Dumi Mkokstad is proud to be a God-fearing father and husband. The famous gospel singer raved about his family in a heartwarming Instagram post.

Dumi Mkokstad raved about his family in a sweet post. Image: @dumi_mkokstadsa

Dumi Mkokstad says he is grateful to God for his beautiful family

According to ZAlebs, the singer headed to his Instagram page to share sweet pictures of his beautiful two children and wife Ziphozenkosi. He reiterated the importance of having God in one's life.

He said husbands and fathers should rely on God for strength to love and lead their families. Part of his post read:

"A Father. No words will ever be enough to Thank the Lord for having trusted me with a Gift of being a Husband to my Wife and a Father to my children.

"Truth is … a family cannot be brought to existence through marriage and Birth but through a Husband who fully depends on God and God's wisdom for his House atmosphere and Family Bond.

"Family is a Godly institution therefore a Man who leads a family MUST be Led by God."

Dumi Mkokstad's followers can't get enough of his beautiful family

Fans took to the post's comments section to marvel at Dumi's lovely family and his touching message. His wife also reacted with a lengthy message of gratitude.

@dr_ziphozenkosi said:

:I won’t even lie, you are everything to our family. You mean what you say & have kept all your promises. I love you and thank you for leading us with such grace! Thank you for loving us so loudly and boldly & not letting the worlds standards & views dictate how you want to father. Mphephethe "

@mphozamosiah added:

"I am here for Nani look at her beautiful family uThixo aqhubeke anifihle❤️"

@mabelsithebe commented:

"Dumi good morning. I am very proud of you for bringing in one of the most Precious gifts in the world. You have now a bodyguard. You are Blessed. Protect that gift in the name of our LORD FATHER. LEAD HIM TO THE TRUTH OF LIFE. I'm A Parent I am a grandmother, I am A sister I am The Child Of God. Love and Stay Safe."

@zeeh_the_author noted:

"I see the SIMBA , beautiful family "

