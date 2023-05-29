Lady Du does not take her motherhood duties lightly despite being busy with her career and managing her businesses

The singer recently took to her Twitter timeline to share what her sweet daughter said to her while preparing for school

Lady Du also shared that she has managed to change her timetable and schedule to make it revolve around her daughter

Lady Du has shared an emotional moment she had with her daughter while preparing her for school.

Lady Du has shared a sweet message she received from her daughter. Image: @ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

The mother of one has always shared how she loves being a present mother to her daughter.

Lady Du shares an emotional moment she had with her daughter

Taking to her Twitter timeline, the Wishy Wishy hitmaker told her fans that she was brought to tears by what her daughter said to her while getting ready for school. She wrote:

"You know, I prepare and take my daughter to school every single day ❤️❤️❤️ it’s just sooo amazing to watch her grow into such a sweet young lady ❤️❤️❤️

"Today she said mommy thank you for being there for me. I cried hey. How she looked at me after saying it. ❤️ Being a present mom is the best gift any mother can give their child. ❤️❤️ ."

According to TimesLIVE, the star previously mentioned that she never takes motherhood lightly. She revealed that she changed her schedule so she can spend more time with her daughter. She said:

“I take my daughter to school every day and fetch her after school. I stated that I don’t take gigs during the week if they affect her daily routine. This has made my life so easy. I’m never late for any meeting. My day starts at 5 am. My body is so used to it. I love it."

Lady Du's fans share sweet reaction to star's touching post

Fans applauded the star for not taking her duties lightly. Many noted that they appreciate that she loves spending quality moments with her daughter.

@PunkieSun said:

"You're doing a great job motherhood can be one of the most beautifully rewarding experiences."

Source: Briefly News