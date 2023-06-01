A young girl sent an emotional shout out to a fellow student who gave her the power to belive in herself

TikTok user @mini.ntando shared an emotional video showing her hugging her lil bestie, oozing gratitude

Many people were overcome with emotion as they watched the clip and shed a tear in the comments

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

High school can be tough! This young woman had a younger girl look up to her and expressed in an emotional TikTok video how much that meant to her.

TikTok user @mini.ntando shared an emotional video showing her hugging her lil bestie, oozing gratitude. Image: TikTok / @mini.ntando

Source: TikTok

Sometimes you just need one person to tell you that you can, or that you are good enough, for you to achieve greatness. This lil bestie was that person for this girl.

Mzansi high school girl balls with gratitude in TikTok video

TikTok user @mini.ntando shared an emotional video in which she showed herself balling at the end of her very last high school netball game. In the clip, she hugs a friend who she later explains to be her biggest supporter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Read this heartwarming caption:

“I don't think Jorja realises the place she holds in my heart. She was the first person to ever tell me ‘Ntando I look up to you’ when she was in grade 8. That's when I realised I could actually be a role model to someone. Today I played my last high school match, and she came up to me and simply said "I’m gonna make you proud’ and I just bawled my eyes out. Jorja it has been nothing but an honor to watch you become the player that you are today. I love you so much❤ #rolemodel #viral #foryoupage #netballtiktok”

Watch the emotional video below:

Mzansi people clap for the beautiful friendship

Moments like these remind us to be grateful for all of our blessings. People wished the young woman well and that she achieve all of her dreams.

Read some of the comments:

Hlolohelo was finished:

“man.”

Kayla shed tears:

“No I'm not crying ”

user6993882350362 got emotional:

“Not me crying.”

ThandekaNxumalo had no words:

“”

LLB graduate surprises grade 12 life orientation teacher on her graduation day, video warms SA’s heart

In other news, Briefly News reported that a young woman who completed her LLB degree in record time became a viral hit because of her thoughtfulness.

The 23-year-old passed by her old High School on her graduation day to share the good news with her favourite teacher. She posted a one and half minute clip on her TikTok page @mirandal_22, surprising the Grade 12 Life Orientation teacher, Miss Phukwana.

The graduate was carrying her certificate and was still wearing her gown.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News