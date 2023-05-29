One woman bagged an LLB degree and shared the huge milestone with her 13 000 TikTok followers

The brain beauty went back to her old High School to celebrate her graduation day with her former Life Orientation teacher

The TikTok video of the heartwarming reunion went viral, and people congratulated the new lawyer

A young woman who completed her LLB degree in record time became a viral hit because of her thoughtfulness.

SA celebrates graduation day at her former High School

The 23-year-old passed by her old High School on her graduation day to share the good news with her favourite teacher. She posted a one and half minute clip on her TikTok page @mirandal_22, surprising the Grade 12 Life Orientation teacher, Miss Phukwana.

The graduate was carrying her certificate and was still wearing her gown. She captioned the footage:

"She was so excited to see me. Miss Phukwana was my Life Orientation teacher in grade 12. I don’t think there is a woman out there that dislikes umntana ongahambi kanji ngaye."

Reunion video of young graduate with the High School teacher goes viral

South Africans on the video-sharing app were deeply moved by the sweet moment. They joked that the proud teacher was going to brag about the moment for the whole year to her student and fellow teachers.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users praise the loving teacher

@baby_nello said:

"Knowing my classmates and me, we'd never be motivated. Congratulations sisi wish you all the best.❤️❤️"

@unathijam wrote:

"She’s going to brag about you for the whole year."

@keitu053 mentioned:

"The kind of teacher who sounds mean but is loved by all learners."

@houri_4real_ stated:

"Teachers man.❤️They don’t get paid enough bless them."

@doskiieersacpm commented:

"The satisfaction teachers get when they see their former cleaners graduate or working it's satisfactory."

@saneyntshinz posted:

"The love in her voice as she shouts at them."

@veezee76 commented:

"Each and every educator wishes to produce quality products. Unfortunately at times, we disappoint them but they never give up.

@jaysquad322 wrote:

"I so pray that I experience such a moment from one of my students. Oh my God this is so priceless."

