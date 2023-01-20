A matric learner who passed with six distinctions made her high school teachers very proud and it was evident

The teachers could not contain their happiness and congratulated the diligent pupil with warm hugs

The TikTok video touched many people who loved seeing the heartwarming moment captured at the school

A matriculant gets embraced by her teachers. Image: @fentse.august

The Department of Basic Education has released the matric results for the class of 2022 and learners who have passed are celebrating across the country.

One matriculant got all the love from her school and teachers for acing her final exams and getting six distinctions.

Learners and other staff members surrounded the top achiever who brought their high school pride and the electric energy in the TikTok clip could be felt by social media users.

The video posted by @fentse.august got over 400K views within a few hours and is well on its way to going viral.

Watch the heartwarming TikTok video below:

Mzansi congratulates the matriculant on TikTok

People loved seeing the positive and uplifting moment and they congratulated the hard-working student in the comments section.

@casstotheney said:

"Beauty and brains! Congratulations."

@evidence_motsoko1996 posted:

"May the Lord bless her and protect her. We know devils are watching. God protect her."

@tebo738 wrote:

"I love how teachers are always so proud when their kids do well. Yes their kids because they are the ones nurturing them."

@black_unicorn_111 posted:

"Congratulations mama. May this win open doors for you."

@mandyhusk_24 mentioned:

"The teachers are so proud! Please block the noise baby. They’re proud of you."

@sinelizwi015 commented:

"Congratulations Sis. All the best with your future endeavours."

@catherinezwane stated:

"One thing about ama2000, they are very forward and smart."

@lovely_orankiee shared:

"I attend this school and it was heartwarming seeing how everyone was happy for her."

