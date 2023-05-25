A man finally got his degree from the University of Kzwazulu Natal (UKZN), and he had a routine ready to celebrate his achievement

The fresh graduate made his way across the stage by doing the most and showing Zulu cultural pride

Online users were delighted as they watch the young gent celebrate his new qualification in such a spirited way

South African graduates often have very creative celebrations at their formal ceremony. A guy made an entertaining TikTok with the way he "walked" the UKZN stage to get his degree.

A UKZN graduate did the indlamu before getting to his knees and crossing the stage. Image: @ukzn_official

Source: TikTok

The lit graduation video was a hit, garnering over a thousand likes. People who watched the video were moved to see the man's pure joy.

UKZN degree holder practically crawls to accept qualification

@ukzn_official posted a video of one of its happy graduates getting to hold his degree for the first time. In the video, he did the indlamu and then moved across the stage on his knees to fetch his qualifications. Watch the video below:

Mzansi TikTok users congratulate elated UKZN graduate

Peeps love to see happy degree holders on their special day. This guy's joy was obvious, and netizens were moved to see his happiness. Read what people said below:

nellysibisi commented:

"UKZN ..the best."

Fezie082 commented:

"This is my Country people Mzansi for sure. I will do the same."

Nirashnee Muthusamy commented:

"UKZN graduations are a vibe ❤️"

kondiNek82 commented:

"I bless you also mta ka ma❤️"

Thobani commented:

"Congratulations to all your graduates, by allowing them to express their happiness you inspire all of us. You're the best University "

LetsiboloLaMatshediso commented:

"I think you should consider selling your graduation tickets at computicket because you really do INSPIRE GREATNESS."

