A young man in a wheelchair had people in tears as he took the graduation stage with pride

TikTok user @nomzamoandthabo shared a video showing the heartwarming moment

Mzansi people felt extremely proud and let the guy know that he is an inspiration

A Mangosuthu University of Technology graduate had people in tears when he spun his wheelchair on the graduation stage out of pure excitement and pride.

A young graduate in a wheelchair left many people crying tears of pride. Image: TikTok / @nomzamoandthabo

It takes a lot to rise above your struggles. This young man reminded Mzansi that you are your only limitation.

Graduate in a wheelchair goes viral on TikTok

TikTok user @nomzamoandthabo shared a video showing a graduate in a wheelchair from Mangosuthu University of Technology taking the stage. The young man whizzed his wheelchair across the stage, and people went crazy!

The main in the clip is @nomzamoandthabo's base, and she couldn't be more proud of everything he has achieved despite his disabilities.

Take a look:

Mzansi people shed tears over the touching moment

Guys, this is something special. People couldn't hold back the tears as their hearts burst with pride for the young man.

Read some of the emotional comments:

@Nomsa Isabel Sekoboa said:

“I’m here to fetch my people I know I’m not the only one crying ”

@Kwazikwenkosi said:

“It’s when he started to move and everyone standing up… I just couldn’t! ”

@Xolisa❤ said:

“I'm not crying, you are”

@Matete Honeyb said:

“Amazing. Congratulations May work opportunities open up for you.”

