A young, beautiful law graduate from North-West University is relishing her win after becoming a high court attorney.

Seipati Produlence Mohaladi is a dedicated legal eagle. Image: Seipati Produlence Mohaladi/LinkedIn.

The hard-working woman posted about her win on LinkedIn and had a huge smile on her face as she posed in front of the high court where she was admitted.

The sis seemed chuffed with her win and looked amazing as she celebrated the wonderful milestone.

Seipati Produlence Mohaladi is making big moves and is currently an associate at the Adams & Adams law firm in Pretoria.

The legal eagle’s post read:

“An admitted attorney.”

Netizens wish young lawyer well on career milestone

The dedicated legal practitioner received many well-wishes from people who expressed how proud they were of her achievement.

Briefly News compiled some top reactions:

Palesa Mdiya expressed how thrilled she was for her:

“Congratulations, Pro. So proud of you.”

Kelello Lebyane congratulated the young hun:

“Congratulations. Well done, Seipati.”

Charlotte Maputsoe simply said:

“Congratulations, Pro.”

Gene Hlatshwayo remarked:

“Congratulations, Seipati! Stocks are up.”

