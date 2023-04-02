Atisha Ghela is a woman who rocks many hats; she’s a mom, wife, entrepreneur, senior attorney, and more

This remarkable woman has a passion for women empowerment and started an all-female legal practice 10 years ago

Talking to Briefly News, Atisha reflects on where her inherent love of the legal field started and offers helpful advice to young women who desire to take on the profession

A brilliant woman from Phoenix in KwaZulu-Natal currently residing in Durban North is a force to be reckoned with in the legal and entrepreneurial fields.

Atisha Ghela is a multifaceted woman. She is not only an entrepreneur, mom, wife, friend, and more, but is also a commendable senior attorney who started an all-female legal practice 10 years ago.

Talking to Briefly News, the powerhouse opens up about where her love for law started, noting that the sense of justice she always had played a huge role in her career trajectory:

“My passion and love for the legal profession stemmed from my belief that rights, especially those of females, need to be protected.

“Having witnessed abuse, either physically, emotionally, or financially in our communities, it was my purpose to empower women to raise their voices and to be heard.”

The legal eagle is a multitasker

Atisha, who holds a Bachelor of Laws from the University of KwaZulu Natal, has 20 years’ worth of experience in the legal profession.

She notes that balancing all the facets of her life can be a quandary at times, but notes that support from her hubby and other key role-players was key:

“I balance being a senior attorney business owner, mom, wife, friend, and sister with ease at times and with challenges at other times.

“The roles we adopt as females are very unique and it is inherently in our DNA to have the ability to juggle and multitask. I call this feminine courage.

“That being said, I have immense support from my husband, nanny, personal assistant, au pair, and life coach to ensure that every facet of my life runs without many hiccups.”

The KZN attorney said that she loves the flexibility of having her own practice, leaving her time to be there for her two young kiddies:

“My kids are a girl aged seven and a son aged 11. My son’s birth was one of the reasons I ventured into private practice. Eventually, as an employed individual, I didn’t enjoy the same flexibility as I do now being in private practice.

“Life is about balance and I didn’t want to work too hard at the sacrifice of time spent with my children and I didn’t want to spend all my time with my kids and lose my professional identity.”

The entrepreneur noticed females sometimes struggled to get ahead in the legal fraternity

Atisha explains that her desire to start an all-female legal practice was impacted by the challenges women in the field often faced:

“In my 20 years of practice in the legal profession, I found that female candidate attorneys were finding it very difficult to obtain articles as opposed to their male counterparts.

“Also, attorneys who eventually married and had children found it challenging to return to full-time practice.

“The narrative is, indeed, changing, but that evolution will take time. I, therefore, wanted to create a safe space for female practitioners to be able to embrace their various roles in an understanding and nurturing environment and workspace.”

Atisha offers helpful advice to aspirant female lawyers:

“Get into a workspace as soon as you can, whether it’s paid or just for experience.

“Absorb as much as you can on this journey as a practitioner. Every skill learnt will hold you in great stead.

“Communication is key. Speak and be heard whilst respecting everyone you engage with.”

This mom of two is a true inspiration to all young ladies in the legal profession.

