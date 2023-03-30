A stunning-looking Black lady who went to Thailand became an instant celebrity when the natives saw her

A gorgeous Black lady with smooth melanin skin became the centre of attraction and attention abroad when she visited a casual public site to drink with her friend.

The caption of a video shared on the verified Twitter handle of @Naija_PR indicates that the footage was recorded in a part of Thailand.

Natives of the country, who are all Caucasians, could not stop admiring and smiling at the beautiful lady who was glowing in her Black skin.

Several of them took turns to get a photograph with the lady who joked she would charge each person $100 for a photo.

While some were unsure how to feel about the video, others used the occasion to express their thoughts. Below are some of the comments shared.

@timothymxwl commented:

Same thing happened to me in Indonesia, they kept staring and taking photos and it was uncomfortable then I tried to listen to what they were saying and I discovered there was a voice that stood out and lady kept repeating “wake up” so I woke up from the dream. It was my mom.

@apokerplayer indicated:

This happened to my wife, who is white, in China. Some cultures are very open about their curiosity.

@jonahkirabo stated:

This happened to me in Turkey. It feels nice at first, with parents bringing their children to take pictures with you and everything. They are simply surprised to see someone different.

@AAlsamarraii added:

Most Non-Western nations have only one race/ one ethnicity, that’s why I think they’re curious to see someone who’s different. It doesn’t mean they’re racist, but most likely it’s just unusual for them to see.

