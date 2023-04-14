Seeing yet another horrifying Purity baby food pouch video has left many Mzansi moms fuming

TikTok user @samanthavdberg shared a video showing the gross stuff she found in a pouch and that the brand offered her a voucher as a means of resolution

Moms are calling on the brand to give an explanation and take the matter seriously, as it could be harming babies

Another video showing revolting substances from Purity baby food pouches has gone viral on TikTok. The people of Mzansi are fuming and demanding answers from Tiger Brands.

Mzansi moms want answers from Purity as to what this is and what they are doing about it. TikTok / @samanthavdberg

Purity is one of the most trusted baby food brands in South Africa, and it seems they have been failing moms as of late. These videos are shocking and will have your stomach turning!

TikTok video shows mother squeezing disgusting green muck from baby food pouch

TikTok user @samanthavdberg shared a video showing what she found in one of the baby food pouches she had given her child. After realising the baby was struggling to get the food out, the mom took the pouch to see what was blocking it.

The video shows stomach-turning green muck coming from the baby food pouch. If you are a parent, this is enough to give you a panic attack!

Take a look:

Mother gives feedback on response to her complaint

In a follow-up video, the woman explained that she had contacted Tiger Brands, and all she was told was that they could not give her an answer as to what the substance was, only a voucher to replace the defective item. What a wow!

Mzansi mothers are fuming and want answers from the brand

This is not okay! Fellow moms took to the comment section to air their frustrations, demanding Purity give reasonable, honest feedback and a resolution.

Read some of the comments:

@Aisha said:

“A voucher? What if that harmed your child? I hope your baby is well though.”

@luanne said:

“Put the voucher in the toilet, they need to close down. Hope the baby is well hun.”

@mischa said:

“This is the second video I have seen about this. Sies man. I would be FUMING.”

@#EndGenderBasedViolence said:

“Purity needs to recall these products.”

@Zwimbori said:

“Come to think of it, my daughter ate it then suddenly had sores in her mouth. It was heartbreaking. I'm suspecting Purity now.”

TikTok shows upset Mzansi mom screaming over foreign object found inside baby's food, people are horrified

In related news, Briefly News reported that one of a mother's biggest fears is her child eating something they are not supposed to. A TikTok video showed a distressed mom who found foreign objects inside a baby food pouch.

Life is fast-paced, and things like readymade baby food have made it more manageable for mothers with full hands. However, seeing this will definitely have some moms changing their minds.

