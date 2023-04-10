A Mzansi mother shocked people rigid with her TikTok video showing what she found in baby food

TikTok user @elekanyanimpfuni0 was horrified to see an odd grey substance in the food she bought for her baby

Fellow mothers told the lady to make her own food as these premade foods are just not safe

One of a mother’s biggest fears is her child eating something they are not supposed to. A TikTok video showed a distressed mom who found some foreign objects inside a pouch of baby food.

TikTok user @elekanyanimpfuni0 was horrified to see an odd grey substance in the food she bought for her baby.

Source: Getty Images

Life is fast pace, and things like readymade baby food have made it more manageable for mothers who have their hands full. However, seeing this will definitely have some moms changing their minds.

TikTok video shows horrified mother finding strange thing in baby food

TikTok user @elekanyanimpfuni0 shared footage of her cutting open a baby food pouch to find what was blocking the puree from coming out. To her absolute horror, she uncovered an odd grey-looking item which she could not identify.

Take a look:

Mzansi people stopped dead in their tracks, filled with disbelief

This is exactly why other moms refuse to buy premade baby food. The comment section was filled with shocked people who demanded answers from the company that made the food.

Read some of the comments:

@Native Mother said:

“One of the reasons why I prepare my baby's food. I make my own purity/dessert.”

@presssumthin said:

“I will never feed my children anything from Purity. Try the ones from Woolworths, they are so amazing or a brand called Bumbles from Clicks.”

@Lebo said:

“That’s why it says never feed from the package.”

@The FBI said:

“Purity and Liqui Fruit are trying to kill us they want us FINISHED!!!!!”

@Thiathu✨ said:

“This also happened to my sisterthe moment it happened I stopped buying.”

Funny video of dad feeding baby while sneaking in a bite for himself gives SA the feels: “Eat dad eat nana”

In related news, Briefly News reported that getting your baby to eat solids can be challenging. A video of a tiny tot’s mealtime gave social media users the giggles as Daddy made it quite a thrilling experience.

The clip was shared on Facebook by the Great Hope page and showed the father cradling the child on his lap as he feeds him/her some baby puree.

The man makes funny noises imitating that of a car as he intrigues the child. As he is about to put a spoonful of food into the child’s mouth, he switches and quickly puts it into his mouth. He continues his funny noises and proceeds to finally feed the child.

