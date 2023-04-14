One mother and her boy had hearts bursting with pride as they got ready for graduation

Twitter user @IamMilekaGobodo graduated from UFS and took her baby boy with her

Mzansi people congratulated the mom as they know she must have worked hella hard to make this possible

One mother decided to take her toddler son to graduation. Sharing pictures of their outfits and them all ready to get their degree, hearts burst with pride!

Mzansi couldn't help but shed a tear seeing these sweet graduation pictures. Twitter / @IamMilekaGobodo

Source: Twitter

Being a mom while studying at university is hard, but those little humans are all the motivation you need. This woman showed that making a better life for her boy was worth the sacrifices she had to make.

Mzansi mom takes toddler son to graduation, pictures go viral on Twitter

Twitter user @IamMilekaGobodo graduated as a doctor from the University of the Free State, and she did it all for her precious baby boy.

Sharing pictures of their graduation outfits and then some updates of them ready to get mommy's degree, the woman and her boy beamed with pride. The young man and his Queen looked fly!

There is no denying that the bond between these two is special. Take a look:

People congratulated the mother with hearts melting over the precious moment

These pictures had many people overcome with emotion. Fellow mothers know how hard it is to get anything done while raising a young child, so they greatly respect this mama.

Read some of the kind comments:

@ThutontleJ said:

“Congratulations Dokotela❤️❤️❤️”

@nolowblessing said:

“Congratulations and you look so gorgeous ”

@AbigailRiba said:

“This is beautiful. Congratulations mama ”

@melz0131 said:

“Someone please like my comment so that I can come back whenever I feel like giving up”

@shoneez_ZA said:

“The most amazing regalia I've ever seen! Congratulations mama❤️”

