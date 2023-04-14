When you are a baby, everything is new and exciting, and trying new foods can be a novel experience

A little boy tried salt and vinegar chips for the first time, and his facial expressions were everything you would expect

Mzansi couldn't get enough of the toddler's twisted expression as he tried to finish the tangy chip

The world looks new and exciting through a baby's eyes. It's normal to feel a little lost when you're just learning about different types of foods and figuring out what you like. The reaction of a cute kid who tried salt and vinegar chips for the first time gave Mzansi a good laugh.

A little boy tries salt and vinegar chips and makes the cutest faces. image: @Official_Sarpellini

Source: TikTok

Salt and vinegar chips are famous for their tangy flavour. When TikTokker @official_Scarpellini gave her baby his first taste, his expression was priceless. It was a face so funny that all of Mzansi fell in love with him.

Video of cute baby catching vinegar vibes catches 400K peeps' attention

The adorable tot got a collective sigh on TikTok. Everyone shared the little guy's struggle; he clearly enjoyed the chip, but the effort needed to finish the whole snack was evident on his lovely face.

Watch the video here:

Tot's reaction as he chows down and fights the feeling has the internet bust

Watching the video without focusing on the baby's adorable face is difficult. The laughter could be heard nationwide, and everyone had something to say.

Briefly News compiled just a few of the comments:

@tashaa0801 was in love:

"He is sooo cute."

@hilly1193 was impressed by his looks:

"Yjoo, this little man is just too handsome shame❤️."

@thabogragmlotshwa nows the pain:

"That salt and vinegar slaps hard."

Learn how to introduce allergens to your baby

Despite this adorable video, not all new foods should be given to your little one without caution.

Forbes Health has published a primer on when to start feeding your baby new foods. The article claims that a child's risk of developing an allergy to a new food decreases the earlier you introduce the food to him or her.

In addition, new mothers should watch for signs that their child is interested in trying new foods.

