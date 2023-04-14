One adorable baby girl had too much fun over the long weekend, and she was not quite ready for school

The hilarious TikTok video shows how the cutie did not want to get back to school after the short holiday

People were in stitches as they saw that the little girl did not try to hide her lack of enthusiasm for school

A little girl had to return to school after the long weekend, which was difficult. The kid did not look like she wanted to head back to class.

A little girl was unsure she wanted to return to school after enjoying her long Easter weekend. Image: @_magcinozie

The TikTok of her parents assuring her that they'll be back was a viral hit. This funny clip got thousands of likes and had people cackling.

Kid not eager for school after break

A video on TikTok by @_magcinozie shows a little girl looking unsure about her return to school. In the video, the mother can be heard saying they'll return to fetch her at 1pm. The caption made it clear that she was on a long break for Easter and was not ready for school again.

Watch the kid in the video below:

TikTok users fall in love with cute kid

Mzansi loves cute kids, and this little one got many fans. People could not stop raving about how cute she was. Some even said they would not have left her at school.

Evidence_Gama commented:

"She is so gorgeous."

itsbee_anca commented:

"Wow, she looks so pretty on her 1st day of school."

Nomvulaemeldak commented:

"These parents shem."

Itsmvula commented:

"I’d tell her to get inside the car, we’ll try again tomorrow. She’s so cute."

TRu commented:

"This is me every time my family drops me at Res. I'm doing my postgrad btw but still."

