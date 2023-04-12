A video of a Grade 1 learner who was saddened about the second term of school had TikTokkers tickled

The little girl was heartbroken that she still had to pass three more terms before she could progress to Grade 2

The video had SA amused, and some said they understood her frustration with the structure of the school calendar

A video of a sad Grade 1 learner went viral. Image: @nathi_annie

Source: TikTok

Schools in inland provinces have opened for the second term following the Easter break. One little girl was confused about how terms worked and broke down in tears thinking she was repeating Grade 1.

Video of young girl confused about school terms spark talks

Her family explained to the young pupil in the TikTok video posted by @nathi_annie that she did not fail but had to pass three more terms before going to Grade 2.

Parents raising young kids could relate and joked in the comments that the girl had figured out that the school calendar system was a scam. Others loved how gentle and reassuring her family was during her meltdown.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi discuss SA school calendar in the comments

@gabi_loves_ said:

"Imagine passing four times just to level up once and next year that time."

@zuki_lamani commented:

"I’m not ready for a child."

@moshopyadi1 wrote:

"She is driven at a young age, she wants to progress. Beautiful princess. ❤"

@kjdisemelo stated:

"Baby girl is correct. That's how those other kids got 8 years of experience at the age of 18 and become managers."

@tycoon_mrzekethe posted:

"Yoh, I'm traumatised by the explainers."

@truecrimeafrica commented:

"The child has already figured out this 'school scam'."

@skar.let_ added:

"I love the reassurance ❤️"

