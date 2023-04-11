One adorable little girl on TikTok went viral for speaking in a local South African language fluently

People on TikTok were not expecting the Asian child to be able to speak Setswana confidently

Online users commented on the video to share their thoughts about our rainbow nation and the questions the kid got

A video went viral on TikTok of an Asian girl conversing in Setswana. The video was a hit on the internet, getting 500 000 views.

A little Asian girl spoke Setswana, and South Africans thought she was cute. Image: TikTok/ntoto92

Source: UGC

Netizens had divided opinions about the video of the little kid. The video got thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.

Asian girl answers questions in Setswana with ease in TikTok

A video on TikTok by @ntoto92 of some women asking a little Asian girl her name and where she lives in Setswana went viral. In the video, she gave her answers in the vernacular language, but they continued to probe until she ran off.

SA TikTok users share thoughts about 2 women's questions to Asian kid

Many people were divided about the video. Although netizens love to see children with different skills, this video had some thinking the little girl was made to feel awkward.

Mmabatho commented:

"Tlogelang ngwana [Leave the kid.]"

Naledi Mmotlana commented:

"She probably felt so awkward."

Bambii commented:

"Ngwana batho ai."

Selokela commented:

"Do you guys ever think of how many people are doing this to her ?This makes her feel different from other kids and it’s not nice."

ongie_sishiqa commented:

"They had to disturb her eating just to take a video."

"O stressa ngwana": Curro pupil speaks Setswana in funny accent, amuses SA

Briefly News reported that online users had questions about a little girl who attends Curro. TikTokkers were convinced that the black child only knew how to speak English.

The little cutie's mum set out to prove everyone wrong. The video of the kid speaking in Setswana went viral on TikTok with over 700 000 views.

In a video, the content creator asked her child to prove she could talk in Setswana. The mother wanted to show that her little girl doesn't only speak English. In the hilarious clip, the little girl says she loves her dog named Gucci, but he is naughty.

