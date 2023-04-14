One guy decided to make a video based on a viral TikTok sound, and people were amused by the joke he made

The man had online peeps laughing after he suggested that the sound could be sung in a nonverbal way

People on TikTok were commenting on the video, singing the young man's praises over his creativity

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Online users have been going wild over a TikTok song that could easily pass as an African hymn. The lyrics have been applied to comedic scenarios on the video platform app, and this creator added his twist.

A man communicates a viral TikTok sound using sign language, and South Africans loved it. Image: @mzicassozulu

Source: UGC

The video got thousands of likes from people who were cracking up. Online users commented on the video with more ideas for the creator.

TikTokker makes up sign language for viral TikTok song

A content creator, @mzicassozulu, made a video where he signed a popular TikTok sound. In the video, he makes hand gestures that go with the lyrics about death.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Listen to the isiZulu song in the video below:

South Africans in stitches over young man's idea

Many people thought the video was hilarious. Online users always enjoy TikTok comedians, and this guy's video had netizens laughing.

Buleh Ndevu commented:

"Even the attitude carries."

Nolwazi commented:

"Manje are you signing ngesiZulu or English?"

that commented:

"Waze wanghlekisa. [You made me laugh.]"

pisces princess commented:

"Sign language x amapiano move."

KopstheKlown️ commented:

"Me who knows sign language laughing at this, you're doing great."

Man does 'Kilimanjaro' dance but uses Afrikaans song, Mzansi howling

Briefly News reported that a dancer on TikTok refreshed the Kilimanjaro dance challenge by doing it to a different song. People were in stitches as they heard an Afrikaans classic blasting as he danced.

The short-form video platform has various dance challenges, and the Kilimanjaro dance video has over 200 million views across TikTok. This guy stood out as he flipped the script by doing the move to a different genre.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News