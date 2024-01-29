A TikTok video shows a heartfelt moment between a father and a daughter, tugging at the hearts of many

The footage shows how the daughter was gifted a car in December by her father, who could not help but cry

The video captured the essence of fatherly love, leaving many netizens with warm fuzzy feels

A father was emotional upon gifting his daughter a car. Image: @ingrie_rita

A TikTok video of a father overcome with emotion after surprising his daughter with a new car has warmed the hearts of South Africans.

Loving father gifts daughter car

The now-viral video shows a vehicle parked inside a garage with family members rejoicing before the footage switches to show a young woman embracing her father without letting go.

The father can also be seen covering his eyes with a towel as he fights back tears.

"May it never be forgotten that on the 23rd of December 2023, my bald-headed dad surprised me with a car," the post was captioned.

Mzansi touched by father-daughter moment

The video left many netizens feeling emotional as they responded with heartfelt comments, expressing how lucky the woman is to have such a loving father.

Keo wrote"

"I think I'm your dad's daughter, ask him if he knows me. Congrats, babe."

Mpho Mngqibisa responded:

"Who’s chopping onions? Congratulations! One thing about your dad? He’ll go to the ends of the earth for you."

Malulu624 commented:

"Congratulations!"

asemahlejacob said:

"You are so lucky, mntase, to have such a caring father❤️❤️"

Tee replied:

"I am crying ♥️"

Ttttttt commented:

"The best dad ever ❤️ It’ll never be forgotten."

Rachel_Pontsho98 said:

" 'My bald-headed dad'..."

Mom sings praises for daughter's success after she buys a new BMW

In another story, Briefly News reported that a South African woman had her mother filled with joy and singing songs of praise after showing her her brand-new car.

A video posted on TikTok by @dr.veve shows the mother sitting in the passenger seat as she sings a hymn and prays with a lovely smile, honouring and thanking God for the blessings showered upon her daughter.

The mother can even be seen removing the plastic cover on the car's dashboard screen with pride.

