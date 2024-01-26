A proud mother made a kind gesture, buying treats for her daughter, who passed Grade 12 well

The young woman was emotional, sobbing a little when she realised the surprise her mom made

The online community reacted to the video, with many applauding the girl for making it through high school

A mother surprised her daughter, who passed matric with treats. Images: @cassieyenayedwa

Source: TikTok

Every parent dreams of seeing their child do great things in life. With the recent matric results, many parents beamed with pride, celebrating their children for making it out of school.

Some parents went all out and bought lavish gifts for their children to celebrate the achievement. Others made simple yet heartwarming gestures.

One TikTokker's @cassieyenayedwa parent surprised her with treats to celebrate her pass. In the video shared, the parent calls her daughter to the car. As she opened the passenger side, she was met with a lovely surprise. Her mom bought her chocolates, flowers, and cake and gave her cash. The young girl can be seen being emotional, appreciating the gesture.

Woman gets treats from mom after passing matric

Watch the cute TikTok video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

TikTokkers celebrates the woman

The Matric Class of 2023 has achieved a groundbreaking milestone, securing South Africa's highest-ever pass rate of 82.9%. According to the Department of Education, this marks a notable 2.8% improvement compared to the 2022 results.

The video garnered over 2,000 likes, with many online users showering her with congratulatory messages and loving the daughter-mother relationship.

@Mangethe♥️ commented:

"I’m chopping onions ❤️"

@Zandile Mazet shared:

"Congratulations "

@Thabiledlamini ❤️ said:

"Congratulations sisi"

Mom buys daughter a car after she passes matric well

In another story, Briefly News reported about a mother who bought a car for her daughter after she matriculated with distinctions.

Taking to TikTok, Jacobs shared a video of her mom surprising her with a car. In the clip, Jacobs can be seen walking through a dealership until she gets to her car. The beauty queen is visibly surprised and emotional when she sees her momma standing next to the whip. Jacobs embraces her mom and goes to claim her new ride. Netizens showered Jacobs with love.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News