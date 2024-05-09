Radio personality Lerato Kganyago has called out e-hailing services Bolt on social media

This came after a trending story about two women who were allegedly stabbed by one of their drivers in Cape Town went viral

Many netizens on social media agreed with her that Bolt needs to stop operating in Mzansi as this is not the first incident that has happened

Lerato Kganyago has addressed the issue of Bolt being unsafe for women.

Source: Instagram

South African radio personality Lerato Kganyago has spoken about the issues many people, especially women, face with some e-hailing services.

Lerato Kganyago calls out Bolt

Social media has been buzzing as Lerato Kganyago decided to break her silence regarding specific issues after she opened up about having lost her unborn child in February 2024.

Recently, the star called out one of the most popular e-hailing services, Bolt, about their drivers. This was after a trending story about two women in Cape Town who a driver allegedly stabbed went viral.

In several videos posted by the news and gossip page MDNews on , Lerato talked about how many women are not safe while using Bolt as many incidents have taken place, and she also questioned why the e-hailing service still operates in South Africa after so many complaints and reports made.

The videos were captioned:

"Lerato Kganyago call out Bolt.This comes after two women were left seriously injured after a Bolt driver allegedly stabbed them in Table View, Cape Town."

Watch the videos below:

Netizens react to Lerato Kganyago's rant

Many netizens agreed with LKG that Bolt should stop operating in South Africa as they have not done anything regarding all the incidents their customers reported. See some of the comments below:

@prow_II wrote:

"That story was a crazy honestly, I don’t know how many Bolt stories we need to hear before we can see that’s where the danger is."

@Zweli_Thixo said:

"The fact that Bolt is still operating and we still gonna hear more stories about their drivers hurting our people. Taxi drivers are doing the right thing by beating them up."

@The_A_Wagon responded:

"They must be dealt with."

@ByleLloyd responded:

"I agree Bolt needs to be held fast accountable."

@KlainBass replied:

"I was a bolt driver that company only cares about the money coming in, they don't care about the safety of the drivers nor passengers."

@MissFabulous_ commented:

"Our safety is very important."

