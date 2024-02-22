Radio personality Lerato Kganyago broke her silence about her pregnancy loss and how painful it has been for her

The star recently shared a post on her Instagram story of her scan and wrote how this was the most painful month for her

Many netizens comforted the star after she revealed that she had lost her unborn baby

Lerato Kganyago shared how painful it was when she lost her unborn baby. Image: @leratokganyago

This month of love turned into a miserable February for radio personality Lerato Kganyago as she opened up about her loss on social media.

Lerato Kganyago lost her baby

The Metro FM radio host Lerato Kganyago has made headlines after she clapped back at a blogger who bashed her online. Recently the star shared some sad news on her Instagram story. The star broke her silence about her having lost her unborn child this month. Lerato posted a picture of her scan and I post stating how this month of love turned into a very painful month for her.

She wrote:

"Pardon my silence. This was the most happiest but became painful part of this month of love! Thank you to my supportive colleagues, my bosses, my family and my friends. I'm strong and will never give up."

The news and gossip page MDNews also shared Kganyago's post on their Twitter page and wrote:

"Lerato Kganyago was pregnant and she lost the baby"

Netizens shower Lerato with love

Shortly after the news of the star's loss circulated on social media, many netizens showered the star with love and comforted her through this hard time:

@Fikz_the_Cook wrote:

"Ohhh this is so sad and painful strength to both of them kuzolunga."

@AgriGrowthBuzz said:

"Let's give her a break, I'm sure it's not the best news to anyone. God gives her all her strength and comfort during this trying time."

@NtateWilliams comforted her:

"Strength to her and the husband."

@OfentseShezi commented:

"This got me so teared up.. I absolutely feel sad for her. Rato may your twins come your way. Whichever you decide. Surrogacy or not… ke tlo go rapella."

@SchoolsinNaija mentioned:

"This is heartbreaking. May God give her strength to carry on during this trying time."

@thabelomaanda responded:

"Very painful we wish her strength."

