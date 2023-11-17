ProVerb had people up in arms after he stopped Lerato Kganyago from doing the ceiling challenge

The video clip was shared on the Metro FM X page, where Lerato teased people into thinking she would do the challenge

Netizens were angered after as they thought that they were in for a treat, so many responded with hilarious memes

Lerato Kganyago was stopped by ProVerb from doing the ceiling challenge. Image: @leratokgaynyago, @proverbmusic

Lerato Kganyago almost took part in the ceiling challenge. Thanks to colleague ProVerb who would not let that happen.

Proverb and Lerato serve comedy in new video

The funny video clip was shared on the Metro FM X page, where Lerato teased their followers by preparing to do the popular TikTok challenge. Only for her colleague ProVerb to stop her from doing it by pushing her to the side.

"Guess who did the #CeilingChallenge?"

Mzansi roasts ProVerb

People were angered after the video was shared. Many had thought that they would be in for a treat until ProVerb spoiled the fun.

Many responded with hilarious memes:

@AfrikanChefZA joked:

"I was going to invite you to our wedding Verb."

@MoeraneMK said:

"Proverb is an enemy of nice things."

@portiajankie laughed:

"Go shorty!! But Pro is a vibe killa hey! Ntate proverb yena mara!!"

@Miss_kheswa1 added:

"Proverb is a hater of beautiful things."

@___Keitumetse

"Sir, Pro. Why would you do that?"

Cyan Boujee joins ceiling challenge

The viral TikTok challenge sees women shake what their mamas gave them. They do this by sticking their phone on the ceiling and dance. The controversial DJ did her own rendition of the challenge and had the internet in a frenzy.

Her video garnered mixed reactions, with some praising her and others criticizing her for not letting those with "real bums" join.

MDN News shared the video on X.

Mawhoo joins ceiling challenge

In a previous report from Briefly News, TikTok birthed a new viral challenge called the ceiling challenge and the girlies are breaking their backs trying to join.

MaWhoo is one of the latest contenders and shared her saucy remake of the viral contest.

Social media wasn't impressed with the singer's entry and criticised her moves or lack thereof.

Source: Briefly News