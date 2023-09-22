Gogo Maweni accused witches of sending an owl to her house in a throwback video she shared as part of the viral Wuu Wuu Challenge

The controversial sangoma clarified that the video was from the previous year and was only posted for the Wuu Wuu Challenge trend, emphasizing that it was not a recent incident

She urged her followers to understand that the video was used for the challenge and wasn't a current event

Gogo Maweni has had enough of witches trying her powers. The popular sangoma recently left her followers' jaws on the floor when she joined the viral Wuu Wuu Challenge with a throwback video.

Gogo Maweni joined the trending Wuu Wuu Challenge with a throwback video.

Source: Instagram

Gogo Maweni accuses witches of sending owl to her house in Wuu Wuu Challenge

Being a successful and powerful sangoma is not as easy as it looks, because it also attracts attacks from enemies. Controversial sangoma and reality television star Gogo Maweni recently shared the story of how she was attacked in a throwback video.

Speaking in the old video shared on Twitter by the popular page MDN News, the Izangoma Zodumo star said she returned home from Botswana only to find a big owl at her house.

She warned those who had sent the big bird to her house to stop trying her and mess with her because she will deal with them. The star also showed how the dead owl's mouth was bleeding.

Gogo Maweni clears the air about her video

It seems many people missed the memo about Gogo Maweni's Wuu Wuu Challenge video. Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, the star explained that the video is from last year, but she only used it for the trending Wuu Wuu Challenge. She said:

"The video was a repost I found the stuff last year when I came back from Botswana. I just posted it because of the Wuu Wuu trends that's all.

"That's why when I posted it I said "Wuu Wuu gone wrong" and I even explained on my Facebook page that this was taken last year and I am just using the video because of the challenge."

Controversial sangoma Gogo Maweni gets roasted by Mzansi peeps, accused of useless witchcraft

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Gogo Maweni, the controversial South African spiritual healer and reality TV star, was dragged and accused of useless witchcraft by fans on Twitter.

Maweni is no stranger to making headlines. The sangoma shook Mzansi last year after fans speculated she had bewitched a popular South African actor with whom she has a child.

