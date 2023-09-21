A happy wife-to-be in Cape Town showed viewers on TikTok a bit of what she had to do on lobola negotiation day

The sneak peek was a welcome delight, as many people enjoyed seeing how she navigated the traditional ceremony

Many commented and shared their thoughts on the amount of effort the woman put into catering to her future hubby

One happy Cape Town lady on TikTok was excited for her lobola day. The woman posted a video of some of the duties she had to undertake for her man.

A woman in Cape Town showed people her lobola day and got lots of heat after giving her husband food. Image: @lihle_95

The video of the lobola negotiations was fascinating and received 174,000 likes. There were more than 2,000 comments from opinionated netizens.

Woan celebrates lobola in TikTok video

@lihle_95 posted a video of herself bringing food to serve her on lobola day. The beauty wore a traditional dress and held a lunch tray to deliver food to her man's car.

Watch the video:

Mzansi discusses woman's lobola day

People in the comments were divided about the snippet of the lobola day. Some thought the lady serving her was cute, while others criticised how much food she dished and how she passed through the window.

Pele said:

"Very beautiful, but why in the car instead of inside the house."

YouTube: Wano M commented:

"Not y’all in the comments telling her how to feed HER HUSBAND."

Ingrid Josephs

Why?? Is he on his way to his side chick? Asking for my friend

spider said:

"Is he on a diet ka taste ya chicken."

Millicent Chari added:

"Someone said next time, use the door, not the window. sisi, tell your man to lobola you again so you serve him through the door, neh, congrats."

Vee_QueenChokwe was curious:

"But why are you serving our brother in the car? ai koti we want refund ya magadi."

Woman on TikTok feeding bf causes controversy

In a separate story, another woman earned a serious side eye for cooking for her boyfriend. Many thought she was doing too much, especially since she was unmarried.

Woman shows off Sunday meal cooked for bae, SA roasts her under-seasoned chicken

Briefly News previously reported that there's nothing like ending the week with a tasty and hearty Sunday dish shared with loved ones. One local babe had her online followers scratching their heads after sharing a photo of the "simple and colourful" meal she prepared for her bae.

@LessyJantjie posted the Sunday dish photo on Twitter, which shows a rather deformed-looking and pale chicken quarter leg with a side of chips, green salad – with coleslaw on top and a spoonful of mayonnaise.

However, from the one salad on top of the other to the unseasoned meat, her online friends were just not as impressed as they responded with hilarious memes and responses poking fun and serious shade at her cooking. Bathong, poor babe, we hope her bae enjoyed the meal – it was for him, after all.

Source: Briefly News