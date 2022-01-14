New! Blue Venom Girl (Vishkanya) teasers for January 2022: The premiere episodes

Be among the first to watch the premiere episodes of eExtra's new Indian drama series, Vishkanya. The show will kick off on Friday, 21st January 2022, thus replacing the Naagin 3 serial. Here are the Blue Venom Girl (Vishkanya) teasers for January 2022.

Actress Aishwarya Khare as Aparajita in the Blue Venom Girl Indian series on eExtra. Photo: @aishwarya_khare

The show's full Hindi name is Vishkanya Ek Anokhi Prem Kahani. Its supernatural love story is set in an old but beautiful neighbourhood of Kolkata city in West Bengal state, India. Vishkanya's main cast are Aishwarya Khare as Aparajita and Vin Rana as Malay. When the story begins, Aparajita does not know she is a Vishkanya. She only wonders why her body turns blue when upset or irritated.

Blue Venom Girl teasers for January 2022

In the Blue Venom Girl Indian series, Vishkanya girls are gorgeous but have poisonous blood and bodily fluids. Since anyone they touch dies, ancient rulers used them to assassinate their rivals. Hence, these mythological Hindi beings are described today as Femme Fatales. Here is what the Vishkanya teasers for January 2022 prepared for you:

Friday, 21st January 2022

Episode 1

Nandita sanctifies her son, Malay, through some rituals. Later, Kalpana sets Aparajita free. As a result, she now has a normal life.

Malay is distracted by his mum and a guest when Kalpana's niece walks into the party. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Monday, 24th January 2022

Episode 2

Kalpana gives Malay a healing concoction to prevent Nandita from calling off a party that should happen at the Mittal mansion the following day.

Tuesday, 25th January 2022

Episode 3

Malay keeps Nandita calm by confessing that he is curious about witchcraft. Meanwhile, Kalpana brings Aparajita to the party.

Wednesday, 26th January 2022

Episode 4

Kalpana warns Aparajita against eating and drinking at the party and getting into physical contact with anyone. Meanwhile, Aparajita's beauty stuns everyone at the party.

Thursday, 27th January 2022

Episode 5

Kalpana leaves Aparajita alone at the party, and she takes Tapur home to reprimand her. Later, the drunk Vikas Agarwal begins to disturb Aparajita. Malay sees her running into a room to avoid him.

The lights go off at the party. Meanwhile, Aparajita is all alone. She does not want to mingle with the other guests. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Friday, 28th January 2022

Episode 6

Aparajita gets emotional after overhearing her cousin Tapur complaining to Kalpana that she treats Aparajita better than her.

Aparajita

She grows up locked in a room. Finally, her maternal aunt, Kalpana, releases her when she is all grown. Aparajita is allowed to go out and attend a party for the first time. However, Kalpana warns her against touching people but does not tell her that she is a Vishkanya. Later, Aparajita falls in love with Malay.

Kalpana

She takes her sister's daughter to the Mittal family mansion's party with a hidden agenda. Kalpana is not after letting Aparajita socialize with people. Instead, she is seeking revenge on Nandita's son, Malay.

Years ago, Malay's father deceived Kalpana into marriage, yet he was married to Nandita. Hence, Nandita hired a gunman to get rid of Kalpana. However, the murderer accidentally harmed Kalpana's sister (Aparajita's mother) and Malay's father. As a result, the two got paralyzed.

The woman hopes Malay will fall in love with her niece. She will then stop them from getting married and use Aparajita to kill the entire Mittal family.

Malay accidentally flashes his phone at Aparajita as soon as the lights come on. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Tapur

She is envious of her cousin. Tapur thinks her mum loves Aparajita more when she sends her home amid the party and scolds her. Meanwhile, the beautiful Aparajita is left at the party.

Malay

His mum is close friends with Kalpana, unaware she is an enemy in disguise. Malay instantly likes the beautiful Aparajita when he first sees her at his family's mansion. However, a future misunderstanding with his mum will make him break up with Aparajita and marry Vardaan reluctantly.

Later, his family's influence will make him love his wife. However, Kalpana will teach her niece tricks that force him to marry her even though he no longer loves her. Finally, the lady discovers her supernatural identity when Vardaan saves her life before she weds Malay.

Will Kalpana's niece be grateful to Vardaan for protecting her and allow her to be with Malay? Watch out for more updates from future Blue Venom Girl teasers. Also, tune into Vishkanya on eExtra at 16h45 every weekday.

Source: Briefly News