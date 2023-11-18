A South African man's marriage proposal in front of a herd of cows has taken the internet by storm

The heartwarming video of the farm proposal was posted on TikTok and clocked a staggering 2 million views

The comments section is filled with swooning admirers praising the unique and perfect proposal

A Mzansi couple's engagement video left social media users swooning. Image: @thelifeofthemchunus

Source: TikTok

One man recently captured the attention of TikTokkers with a uniquely charming engagement in front of a herd of cows.

The farm setting turned into a stage for love as the man popped the question, leaving both the lady and viewers in awe.

Proposal video goes viral

The TikTok video posted by @thelifeofthemchunus now boasts an impressive 2 million views. It shows the man dropping on one knee.

The lady, caught off guard by the unexpected audience of cows, is left utterly speechless as the man asks her to be his wife.

Netizens impressed by lobola cows

The cows, which many Mzansi people are guessing are for her lobola, provide a picturesque backdrop to the romantic moment.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi raves about farm proposal

Mzansi couldn't get enough of the unique farm proposal, and the comments section quickly became a virtual love fest.

Many viewers expressed their admiration, with some stating it was the perfect proposal they had never seen before.

@lorrainetsotetsi1 said:

"Yoh some people know how to propose shame.❤️"

@musasibs23 posted::

"This man proposed and paid for lobola at the same time? He needs to be studied at Harvard"

@anita.gumede wrote:

"The way the proof of payment is looking at her."

@Kat2_O stated:

"The bar is in heaven at this point. Love to see it.❤️"

@lamngwenya_lebz commented:

"What a perfect way to propose."

@iluv.rea2 mentioned:

"I hope my future husband is watching this and taking notes."

@me_you798 added:

"Imagine being proposed next to dikgomo tsa gao tsa magadi. Some women are lucky . Congratulations."

@TraceMog stated:

"Ladies in the comments have changed the tune . Usually, they say marriage is not an achievement and they don't need a man."

