A talented lady’s DIY skills are taking TikTok by storm with her video showcasing the transformation of a wall mirror from PEP

The clip has wowed Mzansi, earning a whopping 1.5 million views and thousands of comments and shares

The footage captures her creative flair as she turns an ordinary mirror into a captivating masterpiece

Lady trends for her PEP mirror DIY video. Images:@maletlotlomoletsane_2

A creative lady from Bloemfontein is capturing the online spotlight with her impressive do-it-yourself skills.

Lady’s DIY mirror trend

TikTok user @maletlotlomoletsane_2 shared a recent TikTok video showcasing the transformation of a PEP wall mirror, which has taken the internet by storm. The video has gained an incredible 1.5 million views with thousands of likes and shares.

The video reveals her artistic flair and provides inspiration for Mzansi, who is thoroughly impressed by her decorating skills. The lady effortlessly transformed her wall with several small mirrors from PEP, and her interior design skills are praised.

Mzansi loves DIY idea

The video has become a sensation, drawing attention for its visual appeal and sparking a wave of DIY enthusiasts eager to replicate her idea. Mzansi is buzzing with admiration for this talented individual, applauding her for their ability to turn a simple project into a masterpiece.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Dr. Nthabiseng said:

"All the double tapes that I have ever used betrayed me."

@Ems shared:

"This is so clever!"

@siphenathi commented:

"wooow I never thought of this... its beautiful darling."

@Nkuli Mqayi praised:

"This is so beautiful. i love the frames they give it the vintage look."

@Relelekitlane said:

"Bathong Chomi, this is beautiful."

@user66255980478533 clapped:

"Some peoplare are just creative."

@yandykamgabhi commented:

"Great idea sweetheart."

Video of young woman’s interior design skills takes TikTok by storm

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that this young woman has been trending on TikTok for her epic interior design video of her home.

Fetsile Ofentse said that her space is so inviting that she would rather stay in the comfort of her home than go out.

The creative hun said her decor for her home just came from her imagination, and she just made it come to life.

