Innovative Artist Paints DJ Black Coffee With Candle Smoke in TikTok Video, Mzansi Praises Skills
- In a TikTok video, a super creative artist painted award-winning DJ Black Coffee using candle smoke on tissue
- People throughout Mzansi loved the young man's artistic skills and praised him for his creativity
- The video shows the final product of how the artist used the smoke to make awesome patterns and shades, making a fantastic portrait
A young artist from South Africa has taken the world of portraits to new heights by using candle smoke.
Candle used to paint
TikTok user @sphesihlebrian1707 uploaded a video of the final product of his painting. The artist used the candle smoke on tissue and crafted a stunning masterpiece capturing the face of the renowned DJ Black Coffee.
The artist's technique involves harnessing candle smoke's fluidity and unpredictable nature to create intricate patterns and shades, resulting in a unique and visually arresting portrait. The TikTok video provides a front-row seat to the mesmerising creation and offers a glimpse into the artist's creative process.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi was impressed by the skills
The unconventional approach to portraiture has garnered widespread attention, earning the artist well-deserved recognition for his work.
People flocked to the comment section to share their views:
@Shatadi commented:
"Why is this not trending."
@Makabaza Kabelo said:
"This is unique."
@Hlengz shared:
"How do you realise you have such a gift."
@user4921848390347 praised:
"How people know they can do these things is crazy I mean I just saw the other one made of broken class."
@nkosazanamaloyi said:
"Heavens smile at you... get more giggs Fana."
@Neo commented:
"You defined the word talent or gift for me."
Trevor Noah painting by Mzansi artist gets 1M TikTok views
In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a unique young artist, Sandile Kgaphola, better known as SK, went viral for creating two portraits of Trevor Noah on TikTok.
The 21-year-old Polokwane-based artist specialises in charcoal, paint and glass art, and he created a fantastic two-sided painting of Trevor Noah.
People in the comments were impressed by the young man's talent and were not shy to let him know how gifted he was.
Source: Briefly News