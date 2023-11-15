In a TikTok video, a super creative artist painted award-winning DJ Black Coffee using candle smoke on tissue

People throughout Mzansi loved the young man's artistic skills and praised him for his creativity

The video shows the final product of how the artist used the smoke to make awesome patterns and shades, making a fantastic portrait

A young man paints DJ Black Coffee with candle smoke. Images: @sphesihlebrian1707

A young artist from South Africa has taken the world of portraits to new heights by using candle smoke.

Candle used to paint

TikTok user @sphesihlebrian1707 uploaded a video of the final product of his painting. The artist used the candle smoke on tissue and crafted a stunning masterpiece capturing the face of the renowned DJ Black Coffee.

The artist's technique involves harnessing candle smoke's fluidity and unpredictable nature to create intricate patterns and shades, resulting in a unique and visually arresting portrait. The TikTok video provides a front-row seat to the mesmerising creation and offers a glimpse into the artist's creative process.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi was impressed by the skills

The unconventional approach to portraiture has garnered widespread attention, earning the artist well-deserved recognition for his work.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Shatadi commented:

"Why is this not trending."

@Makabaza Kabelo said:

"This is unique."

@Hlengz shared:

"How do you realise you have such a gift."

@user4921848390347 praised:

"How people know they can do these things is crazy I mean I just saw the other one made of broken class."

@nkosazanamaloyi said:

"Heavens smile at you... get more giggs Fana."

@Neo commented:

"You defined the word talent or gift for me."

