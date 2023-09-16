Rasta the Artist, was in attendance at Mangosuthu Buthelezi's funeral in Ulundi KZN with portraits in hand

The notorious artist put his best foot forward to honour the fallen iconic leader and founder of the IFP

South Africans shared their thoughts about the paintings Rasta showed off in Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's honour

Well-known artist Rasta continues his tradition of painting prominent people who passed away. Most of the time, the infamous painter goes viral as South Africans always share brutally honest thoughts about his pieces.

Rasta the Artist, presented his painting for the late Mangosuthu Buthelezi at his funeral in KZN. Image: Getty Images/Michelly Rall/Instagram/officialrastatheartist

Mangosuthu Buthelezi's passing spurred Rasta, the Artist, to make a sizeable portrait to commemorate the late IFP leader. Many people commented on a video of the artist showing his work to the media.

Rasta the Artist paints Mangosuthu Buthelezi

Briefly News reported that Mangosuthu Buthelezi will be laid to rest on 16 September 2023. South Africans have been in mourning since his passing after being hospitalized.

One of the people honouring him where he will be laid to rest, in Ulundi, is Rasta the artist. In a video, Rasta showed the publication his handiwork.

Rasta the Artist, had three portraits in total ready for the funeral. He explained in an interview with eNCA that he arrived in Ulundi at 2 a.m. and completed one of the paintings; the second was from the late prince's 90th birthday, while the other one he did after hearing the news of his passing.

Rasta addresses criticism of questionable paintings

Rasta explained that there will always be critics when explaining why he always gets projects of high-profile people right. He also said people are harsher depending on how the subject died.

Watch the video below to see the portraits he did of Mangosuthu Buthelezi:

South Africans react to Rasta's Mangosuthu Buthelezi tributes

People who watched the video thought Rasta did a great job. Other people brought up past work that has been dubbed as questionable.

Nonkhosazana Vanga said:

"Rasta rolling in the rands, for him to be traveling to all celebrities' funerals. Keep up the good work Minister of drawing celebs.

Nyasha Valentine Murandu wondered:

"So he can actually draw? I've seen some very bad ones he's drawn in the past and thought he can't."

Doh Wa Lesele wrote:

"This one is afraid of Zulus this why now he tried his best hlem."

Cedric Rachochi was not pleased:

"Rasta should do his artwork from home and post it on socials....imagine bringing a painting of Mugabe lookalike at Buthelezi funeral....you will die young Rasta."

Jabulane Jiyane disagreed:

"I am impressed."

Angellah Jessica Baleni added:

"Rasta Did it This time."

Mbali Buyile Dakile gushed

"Well played Rasta, I was patiently waiting for this, you did a good job and saved yourself from ama Butho ka Zulu bewazo kwenzani."

