Grammy award winner Nomcebo Zikode received heavy backlash for posing with an alleged murder at a restaurant

The culprit, Livhuwani Madadzhe, is a Venda personality who was cancelled after he was accused of killing his wife before he was released on bail

After the picture posted by the alleged abuser went viral, the Jerusalema hitmaker was left criticised for posing with the man

Nomcebo Zikode received backlash after posing with an alleged murderer, Livhuwani Madadzhe, at a restaurant. Images: Captain Sabc Livhu Online TV, Nomcebo Zikode.

Nomcebo Zikode's charismatic and down-to-earth personality may have cost her some luck after posing for a picture with one of Mzansi's most disliked men, Livhuwani Madadzhe, at a Mpumalanga restaurant.

Nomcebo Zikode poses with alleged murderer Livhuwani Madadzhe

Madadzhe was accused of killing his wife and hiding her in an unused pit toilet. He was released on bail and will return to court on 29 September. He posted pictures and a short video posing with the Grammy recipient on his Facebook account.

The murder suspect, who calls himself SABC Livhu, uploaded a video captioned:

"Me and one of my favourite ARTISTS Zikode."

He later posted three pictures, which he captioned:

"I know those who hate me will feed her with false and misleading information because I'm very rich and duccessful in life. Don't listen to them my sister, me I love you as a musician. I give up on haters haike."

Check out his posts below:

Nomcebo Zikode thought she was posing with a fan

The singer's agency told ZiMoja they paid no mind to scrutinise him as the singer poses with everyone:

"We genuinely do not know the guy. Nomcebo never declines to take pictures with fans. She has supporters from all walks of life. In the pictures, they look like they are talking and engaging, but they are not, it was very brief.

"We have reached out to him and asked him to remove the posts and not to lie about working with Nomcebo."

Netizens roast Nomcebo for socialising with alleged killer

What seems to be Moya Wami hitmaker's association with Madadzhe wasn't received well by those affected by the death of his wife, Lindelani Nengovhela, who voiced out their discomfort:

@Mpho Mugavhe tagged the superstar:

"Nomcebo Zikode what's going on?"

@Tshifhiwa Makatu prayed:

"Let's just hope she has personal bodyguards."

@L & K Scents reminded Livhuwani:

"We know what you did last summer."

@Matlhatsi Rsa Tlhatsi explained:

"RSA celebrities don't want to be associated or be seen mingling with murderers. Livhu you must accept that. First prove your innocence in the court of law, after that, we will accept you back as a good citizen. Now you still have blood on your hands, you are dirty."

@Ralufhe KM hoped:

As long as husavhe na 'Justice For Nomncebo'."

@Nefuri P. Charles thought of the worst:

"RIP in advance Zikode."

@Blesmakana Mj Makana added:

"Enjoy the last days you left with, doom's day coming soon."

@Asakundwi Ndi Cairo NaPfano asked:

"Nomcebo Zikode aren't you afraid that he can kill you?"

