Relationship book author Steve Harvey posted a picture with his wife, Marjorie Elaine Harvey, after weeks of their marriage being under public scrutiny

The comedian's wife was accused of having an affair with their bodyguard, and these rumours have spread like wildfire even after they clarified

Social media users mocked their in-love display, with social media users mocking the TV show host's affection for his wife

Steve Harvey posted a lovey-dovey picture of him and his wife, Marjorie Harvey, amid divorce and cheating rumours. Images: Paras Griffin, Stephen J. Cohen, Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

It doesn't take rocket science to see that The Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man author Steve Harvey is in love with his wife, Marjorie Elaine, against all odds.

Steve Harvey posts picture with wife Marjorie Elaine

The comedian took to his X account, formerly known as Twitter, to post a picture of his wife of 16 years where they are wearing matching outfits and being driven around in a Bentley. Harvey captioned the tweet with a single brown heart.

Check out his post below:

Netizens mock Steve Harvey's picture with Marjorie

Social media users could not keep calm and went straight to sarcastically comment on Harvey's post condemning his decision to reunite with Marjorie after she was accused of cheating with their bodyguard:

@TheGyal_ was pro-Steve:

"Teach other men to forgive their cheating girlfriends. It’s not like they will die and stuff. It’s just cheating."

@Ori_RSA noticed:

"You’re really living by that book of yours that promotes simping."

@Neyoo06 was let down:

"You folded. I’m disappointed."

@VinDollar016 predicted:

"Another book is on the way. Title: How to forgive as a man."

@Nkulipp was confused:

"You forgave her or it was all a lie?"

@Fikz_the_Cook praised him:

"Bra Steve yimbokodo."

@Sizweshongwe14 offered support:

"Hi Steve, I know you're going through a lot right now and it's OK to be vulnerable so you heal. If you ever want to talk I am here for you."

@Slim_Thanos was not impressed:

"Thought things ended. People are not honest."

