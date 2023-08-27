Steve Harvey dropped pearls of wisdom about life to uplift his social media followers on Sunday morning

Steve and Marjorie Harvey have been trending on X as people speculate about the status of their marriage

According to social media users, the stylish couple is headed for divorce, and the unfounded talks refuse to simmer down

Steve Majorie and Marjorie Harvey are allegedly headed for divorce. Image: @iamsteveharveytv and @marjorie_harvey

Source: Instagram

Rumours are swirling online about the state of Steve Harvey’s marriage, but the US TV host isn't staying silent.

Steve Harvey ignores divorce rumours

Amid the speculation surrounding his relationship, Steve took to his X account to share a motivational post that has caught the attention of fans worldwide.

"No matter what happens, life ain't over. As long as God wakes you up, that means he ain't through with you yet. When God wakes you up, he has something for you that you haven't received. Every day you have the opportunity to make something happen."

Steve Harvey's posts fuel online speculations

People think the cryptic message is Steve's way of addressing the ongoing divorce rumours.

The comedian has been trending on the social media platform for days, with people alleging that his wife, Marjorie Harvey cheated on him.

But the couple has refrained from fanning the gossip. Steve is staying true to his brand and churning out motivational posts.

See the post below:

X users discuss Steve Harvey's motivational tweet

@iamgeezy007 wrote:

"Man now a motivational speaker."

@ArapTilingi posted:

"Man has been turned into a motivational speaker, I love when simps are done dirty."

@kerubo_hillary commented:

"They turned you into a real motivational speaker. Tears in my eyes."

@Owusuivy added:

"Reading all the drags and still got it in you to motivate us this morning. You’re good."

@theladyjane_ wrote:

"I feel for this man, may God see you through."

@Ori_RSA suggested:

"If you’re a man. act like a man, and think like a man. If you’re a lady, act like a lady, and think like a lady."

@kuimashaah asked:

"How are you still giving people advice?"

