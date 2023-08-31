A video of a man displaying good vibes at a traffic light intersection has been doing the rounds online

The man in Cape Town entertained drivers by distributing pamphlets while wearing a pink wig, shades, and black tights

The now-viral TikTok video entertained netizens who were amused by the man's positive attitude

Mzansi showed a man distributing pamphlets in a pink wig love. Image: @https.leah1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

If you're South African, then you know that traffic lights - or robots as we like to call them - can be a source of great entertainment while waiting for the light to change from red to green.

Man in wig puts on a show at traffic light

A perfect example of this was captured in a video posted by @https.leah1 which shows a man rocking a pink wig, shades and black tights, strutting his stuff at a robot intersection in Cape Town as he distributes pamphlets to drivers.

His vibe and enthusiasm is enough to brighten up anyone's day. Watch the funny video below:

South Africans show charismatic pamphlet distributer love

Many netizens were entertained by the man's upbeat energy and responded with positive comments online.

Bell wrote:

"I would give him all my money."

Evah Moime replied:

"Where do you get these people?!? Maybe it must be the road, yah I am using the wrong roads."

Debbie commented:

"South Africa NEEDS its own planet✨✨‍♀️."

MickiM replied:

"Welcome to Cape Town ."

‍♀️ said:

"His name is Phumlani and he’s fantastic."

cattking2088 replied:

"It's all fun and games till loadshedding."

Mo said:

"He honestly is such an awesome guy."

SA man performs Elvis Presley songs at robot in Midrand, Gauteng

In another story, Briefly News reported that Mzansi is filled with untapped talent, there is no doubt about that. One man singing Elvis Presley songs at a robot in Midrand in Gauteng has caught a lot of attention.

While SA is filled with many crippling issues, we do have a lot to be grateful for… like free entertainment in peak hour traffic.

Facebook user Shireen Ebrahim shared a clip of a man singing Elvis songs at a robot to the widely followed page #ImStaying. One man performs while another two or three run around collecting tips.

