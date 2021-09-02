A Mzansi man who took a big chance when he decided to use his smartphone without a screen protector or casing is now ruing that decision

The once self-assured phone user, whose handle is @MuloiwaThendo on Twitter, headed online to share the unwanted result of not caring for the fragile device

The tweet attracted 144 likes and saw several of the social media user's followers laughing off the ridiculous stunt, making sure to rub it in his face

The tweet read:

"How it started vs how it's going."

The side by side images shows the initial post about using his phone devoid of protection and the update of now ruing his decision after the device smashed into smithereens.

Followers take turns poking fun, recall giving warnings

Briefly News went through the comments to bring readers some of the most interesting reactions.

@_DivaMotelle recalled:

"What did I say?"

@kagano_m lamented:

"Hay, kodwa nawe."

@lindz_nyeleti jibed:

"Sorry, kodwa nawe."

