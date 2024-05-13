Clement Maosa celebrated his 36th birthday with a star-studded lunch, attended by industry friends like Nolwazi Shange, Lunga Shabalala, and Dr Musa Mthombeni

Despite the surprise being ruined during planning, Maosa expressed gratitude to fans, emphasising the importance of appreciating every moment

Social media reactions to Maosa's post were humorous, with some joking that Dr Musa Mthombeni must have written the lengthy caption

Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa's friends and industry colleagues recently surprised him on his birthday. The star shared pictures from his star-studded 36th birthday lunch on social media.

'Skeem Saam' star Clement Maosa celebrated his birthday in style. Image: @clementmaosa

Source: Instagram

Take a look inside Clement Maosa's birthday celebrations

One thing about South African celebrities is they always support one of their own. Popular actor Clement Maosa recently celebrated another trip around the sun and his peers did the most for him.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Skeem Saam actor shared a picture with all the stars who attended the small gathering. Familiar faces included actress Nolwazi Shange, actor Lunga Shabalala, media personality Dr Musa Mthombeni and many more.

The star expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his fans in a lengthy post. He said although the event was meant to be a surprise birthday lunch, the surprise was ruined during the planning stage. Part of the caption read:

"Lesson: don’t take life too seriously, appreciate every moment granted and more so, it’s the showing up regardless that makes life worth living. This ladies and gents was the perfect imperfect half-surprise birthday lunch."

Clement Maosa's fans react to his birthday surprise

Social media users shared hilarious reactions to Clement's lengthy post. Some joked that the caption had his friend Dr Musa Mthombeni written all over it.

@qweehnmow said:

"one thing about your friend group they made one huuuuge brains and shared it amongst you guys because wow y’all think alike your caption dia mpolaya"

@mathokazinosive commented:

"Your circle guys is so amazing"

@preciousmanakagold added:

"I think @drmusamthombeni wrote the caption. This is too much engrish and expressionism Sorry if I sound like Ke a nyatša @clementmaosa it’s not that serious Glad you enjoyed your birthday celebration "

labalaba_girl noted:

"Did Musa write ✍ the caption "

Andile Mpisane pens sweet message on daughter Flo's birthday

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Andile Mpisane marked his first daughter Flo's birthday with a heartwarming post. The doting dad shared his lovely daughter's picture alongside a lengthy caption.

It seems like yesterday when reality TV star and soccer player Andile Mpisane and his ex-girlfriend Sithelo Shozi announced the birth of their beautiful baby girl, Flo on social media.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News