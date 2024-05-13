Big Brother Mzansi star Yolanda Mukondeleli received overwhelming love and gifts from her fans, called the Yolifires

Her fans raised R102,000 in cash for her and surprised her with luxurious gifts like the latest iPhone and MacBooks, leaving Yolanda moved to tears

Yolanda's followers expressed admiration, stating that she deserves all the love and good things in life

Former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Yolanda Mukondeleli has the best fans in the game. The star was all smiles as she thanked the Yolifires for showering her with love and gifts.

‘BB Mzansi’ star Yolanda expressed gratitude to ger fans. Image: @yolandamukondi_international

Source: Instagram

Yolanda's fans spoil her with money and gifts

Reality TV star and model Yolanda Mukondeleli's fans will go above and beyond for their favourite. The star was recently moved to tears when the fans came through with gifts and money for her.

Taking to her social media pages, the grateful star revealed that her fans, affectionately known as the Yolifires managed to raise R102K cash for her. That's not all, they also surprised her with fancy gifts, including the latest iPhone, MacBooks and many more. Part of her caption read:

"Yolifires really blew me away with their amazing gifts - R102,000, cool clothes, trendy boots, a new iPhone, and sleek MacBooks, just to name a few! I’m so grateful and don’t even know how to thank them enough. Yolifires your generosity really means a lot to me and fills my heart with love. Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart."

Yolanda's followers react to the love she received

The media personality's fans were also taken aback by the overwhelming love she got from her fans. Many noted that she deserves the love and more.

@nokuthula5839 said:

"Yolifires love you Yolanda and you deserve good things in life ❤️❤️❤️"

@zandile_ngcaca commented:

"Our very own international treasure ❤️❤️❤️"

@zandile_ngcaca wrote:

"You deserve all the great things in the World Mukondi❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@Retha29Mofokeng added:

"We love you Queen, anything for you will do. our beautiful Queen Mother we want see you Happy."

Liema performs Brenda Fassie song in video

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Liema Pantsi performed live on stage in a video. The Big Brother housemate walked away from the competition with a quarter of a million rand.

Liema Pantsi has since followed her passion for singing. The reality TV star made an appearance on stage to perform a Brenda Fassie song.

Source: Briefly News