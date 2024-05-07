Zanele Mbokazi is recovering in hospital after falling ill at work, experiencing breathing difficulties during her show at Ukhozi FM

She thanked fans and colleagues for the love and support she received, expressing gratitude for messages, prayers, and flowers that adorned her ward

Mbokazi's social media was filled with well wishes from celebrities including Shauwn Mkhize, Norma Mngoma, and Winnie Ntshaba, all wishing her a speedy recovery

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Radio personality Zanele Mboazi has expressed gratitude to her fans, followers and colleagues for the outpouring of love following the news of her hospitalisation. The star was reportedly rushed to the hospital after a medical emergency at work.

Zanele Mbokazi reacts to the love after being hospitalised. Image: @mbokazizanele

Source: Instagram

Zanele Mbokazi hospitalised after falling ill at work

Radio and TV personality Zanele Mbokazi is recovering in hospital after falling ill at work. According to reports online, the founder of the Crown Gospel Awards was rushed to the hospital after she experienced breathing difficulties during her show at Ukhozi FM.

Taking to her Instagram page, the star shared that she is recovering in hospital. She also expressed gratitude to the people showing her love through messages, prayers and beautiful flowers. She wrote:

"In the midst of pain, confusion and anxiety, friends have beautified every corner of my ward. A garden sanctuary with a beautiful symphony of smells and fragrances Ngiyabonga zithandwa for all the deliveries and your presence! ❤️"

Fans wish Zanele Mbokazi a speedy recovery

The media personality's timeline was filled with sweet messages from her followers and fellow celebrities including businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize, media personality Norma Mngoma and actress Winnie Ntshaba.

@kwa_mamkhize said:

"Devil is a liar ❤️"

@winnie_ntshaba commented:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️sending love and light. God’s got you"

@thuladungubane added:

"By his stripes, we are healed. speedy recovery Mam Z"

@cheryl_dladla wrote:

"You are healed in Jesus' name and dearly loved mah❤️"

@norma.mngoma said:

"Get well soon my beautiful sis ❤️❤️"

@jerodine_modlane wrote:

"Get well soon LaMbokazi you’re in our thoughts and prayers. We love you dearly "

Pitso Mosimane rushed to the hospital after suffering health scare

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that former South African football player and now coach Pitso Mosimame was reportedly rushed to the hospital in Abu Dhabi after suffering a health scare.

Pitso Mosimane was allegedly taken to a hospital in Abu Dhabi where he is receiving treatment. Mosimane moved to the UAE to coach the UAE Pro League team Al Wahda. He also coached top South African teams, including SuperSport United, Mamelodi Sundowns, Al Ahly and Al Ahli Saudi.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News