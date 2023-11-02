Former South African football player and Al Wahda coach Pitso Mosimane was rushed to a hospital in Abu Dhabi due to a health scare, suffering from shortness of breath

Reports on social media suggest that severe stress and lack of sleep contributed to his health issues

Fans and well-wishers on social media have sent heartwarming messages, wishing him a speedy recovery

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

Former South African football player and now coach Pitso Mosimame was reportedly rushed to the hospital in Abu Dhabi after suffering a health scare.

Pitso Mosimane was allegedly rushed to a hospital in Abu Dhabi. Image: Mohammed Dabbous/Anadolu Agency, Sebastian Frej/MB Media and Shaun Botterill - FIFA/FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Pitso Mosimane admitted to the hospital

Pitso Mosimane was allegedly taken to a hospital in Abu Dhabi where he is receiving treatment. Mosimane moved to the UAE to coach the UAE Pro League team Al Wahda. He also coached top South African teams including SuperSport United, Mamelodi Sundowns, Al Ahly and Al Ahli Saudi.

The news about Mosimane's hospitalisation was shared on social media by the popular news and gossip page MDN News who also revealed that the retired professional footballer was experiencing shortness of breath. According to the reports, the media in the UAE confirmed the news of Mosimane's hospitalisation. The post read:

"Pitso Mosimane was rushed to a hospital in Abu Dhabi after suffering from shortness of breath yesterday according to reports in UAE. It is said that severe stress and lack of sleep are one of the causes of these health issues."

Mzansi wishes Pitso Mosimane a speedy recovery

Social media is awash with heartwarming messages for coach Pitso Mosimane. Fans have wished him a speedy recovery.

@bhezileficent said:

"Speedy Recovery."

@Ihhashi_Turkei added:

"Yikes speedy recovery to him."

@qabangr added:

"Wishing you a speedy recovery Coach."

@joseph_lebona commented:

"Speedy recovery my Coach."

Lucky Lekgwathi ventures into kota business

In other news, Briefly News reported that former Orlando Pirates captain Lucky Lekgwathi has ventured into the fast food business after retiring from football. The star, who is undoubtedly one of the legends in the football industry, is thriving as a restaurant owner.

Retired football players usually go into coaching, advertisements or become sports analysts. Many South Africans thought former Orlando Pirates captain Lucky Lekgwathi would also take that route.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News