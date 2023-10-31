A white young man wearing a New Zealand shirt watched the Rugby World Cup final in a restaurant in Hilton and sang the Haka

He later switched his allegiance to South Africa and cheered for the Springboks when they won

South Africans were amused by the young man's stubbornness and bravery, responding with witty commentary

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

A New Zealand fan changed his tune when the Springboks won the RWC 2023. Image: @ekse_mandisa

Source: TikTok

One gent had the bravery and audacity to support New Zealand in a room full of South Africans during the live Rugby World Cup final game.

Man supports NZ among Springboks fans

A video posted on TikTok shows the white young man wearing a New Zealand shirt as he watches the match on the big screen in a restaurant in Hilton and sings The Haka - a war dance or challenge to opponents, unique to NZ.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

However, his loyalty to NZ soon dwindled and ended after a second video showed him shirtless and rocking a Springboks cap. Watch the video below to see him cheering our boys in green and gold.

South Africans amused by NZ supporter

Many netizens remarked on how stubborn and brave the young was and joked in the comments.

user7421599005331 said:

"I wonder where he is now."

Akhonamathemba said:

"Ngathi umental kancane."

Luyanda Sithole wrote:

"Haww bandla isono."

Ditshoanelo Phenya said:

"If stubborn was a person ."

Ntozomhlaba commented:

"Bekumele ashaywe axoshwe endlini."

Sane Malinga replied:

"Oksalayo siwinile."

South African fans go wild in New Zealand

In another story, Briefly News reported that Springboks fans are incredibly proud of their team and country, and winning the Rugby World Cup has been a colossal moment for national pride.

A South African family enjoying the Rugby World Cup final in New Zealand had netizens laughing out loud.

A TikTok video shared by @fahimamajiet shows the family watching the game on the big screen at a restaurant as they shout and scream with joy as the Springboks played their very best during the thrilling final and defended their title of the #RWC champs yet again.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News